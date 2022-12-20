Toby Fox confirms his Pokémon Scarlet and Violet music tracks, draws some cute Dachsbun fanart

Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale and Deltarune, previously announced that he was working on a music track for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fox initially claimed he was working on the “Tera Raid Battles” theme, but he recently sent an email through the Undertale/Deltarune newsletter that he actually composed several more tracks for the games. Fox also shared a fanart of the baked dough Pokémon Dachsbun, citing it as a Pokémon he likes.

In the email, Fox revealed that besides the “Tera Raid Battles” theme, he also composed the “Academy Ace Tournament,” “Battle! Zero Lab,” the field theme, and “Area Zero.” His composition for Area Zero was re-arranged by one of the other composers for the games, Gō Ichinose. Ichinose is a Pokémon veteran, having composed music for all the Pokémon games since Gold and Silver. The field theme that Fox composed was supposed to be a melody for the track “Academy,” but was instead changed to be the field theme for the whole game. Twitter user Lewtwo shared the email online.

Fox also wrote that other music tracks that use the melody from his field theme were made by other composers, not by him. The tracks that Fox was involved in are the standouts of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet soundtrack. Music like the “Tera Raid Battles,” “Area Zero,” “Battle! Zero Lab,” and the field theme are the most popular tracks in the game. The final battle theme in Zero Lab is cited by fans and critics as the highlight of the games, appropriately being called epic and elegantly constructed.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the ninth generation of Pokémon games, taking place in the Spain-inspired Paldea region. The titles incorporate new features, including making your own sandwiches and crafting your own TMs for the first time. The games were criticized for their graphics and performance issues yet received positive reviews for their addicting gameplay and soundtrack.