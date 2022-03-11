Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner return to Destiny 2, Bungie reveals included weapons

Destiny 2’s Season of the Risen is well underway, which means it’s time for PvP activities like Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner to make a return. Now that they’re back, Bungie has given us a preview of some of the weapons in the new loot pool.

The latest This Week at Bungie blog post has all the details. Trials of Osiris is getting six weapons, including the new scout rifle Aisha’s Embrace. An unnamed auto rifle is also returning, and every weapon in the pool comes with the Alacrity and One Quiet Moment origin traits. The former increases reload, stability, aim assist, and range when you’re the last player standing or playing solo; the latter increases reload speed when you’re not in active combat.

Iron Banner is also getting six weapons, and at least two of them are new for this season: a hand cannon called Frontier’s Cry and a sword dubbed Razor’s Edge. As with Trials of Osiris, all weapons in the Iron Banner pool come with an origin trait too. The Skulking Wolf trait activates during the Hunt, with enhanced radar and removal from enemy radar when you land final blows.

The post also congratulates Clan Elysium for being the first to complete The Witch Queen raid. There’s always a race to be the first, and Vow of the Disciple now has its winners. More than 30,000 players cleared the raid this week, according to Bungie.