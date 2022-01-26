Uncharted 5 is a possibility, says creative director

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is just days away, and it’ll give fans a chance to rewind and replay both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy when it arrives. Developers at Naughty Dog, meanwhile, are thinking about the future.

GamesRadar+ sat down with Uncharted 4 lead cinematic animator / Lost Legacy creative director Shaun Escayg to talk about the new collection, but a possible fifth mainline game also came up. “Never say never,” Escayg responded. “Uncharted is a franchise we love — that the studio loves. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that.” That’s not confirmation of an Uncharted 5, but it does leave the door wide open for it to happen someday. It wouldn’t be surprising. Uncharted 4 introduced Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher’s daughter Cassie, so there’s certainly room for a continued story with her.

Fans itching for more Uncharted don’t have to wait long at all, though. Legacy of Thieves Collection’s release date is just about here — it launches this Friday, January 28 on PlayStation 5. While it’s not coming to PS4, those who own Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy, or the digital two-in-one combo on the previous console can upgrade to the PS5 collection for a reduced price of $10 (versus $50 normally). Saves will answer transfer if you’re looking to pick up right where you left off. Just be aware that if you own either of the earlier games physically, you’ll need to have the disc inserted in your PS5 to play the new collection. Unfortunately, that does lock out anyone who owns the disc and the all-digital version of the PS5.