Can you transfer saves to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection? Answered

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is just a few days away now, and while it won’t be releasing on PlayStation 4, there’s still a way for PS4 players to continue the adventure. If you’re wondering if you can transfer saves to the collection on PlayStation 5, the answer is yes.

The game’s PlayStation Store page confirms this in its FAQ section. “Yes,” it says. “Before starting the game, you must have previously transferred a valid Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PS4 saved game file to your PS5 using the ‘Transfer saved data using PlayStation Plus Cloud Storage’ method.” So it’s not only a yes, but doing so is also simple — just use cloud saves to record your progress on PS4 and pick up on PS5.

Furthermore, you can upgrade Uncharted 4 or the Lost Legacy on PS4 to the collection on PS5 at a reduced cost. If you own either of those or the digital bundle that combines them both, then you can grab the Legacy of Thieves Collection for just $10 USD, which is quite a bit less than the regular $50 price. This works for both the digital and physical editions of the game(s), but note that if you’re upgrading from a disc, that disc must be inserted into the PS5 every time you want to play. Unfortunately, that does mean the physical upgrade path isn’t available to those who own the disc drive-less PS5 model.

In any case, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is launching soon — January 28 on PS5, in fact. The PC release date will be sometime in 2022, though we don’t have an exact date at this time.