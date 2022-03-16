Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection could reportedly release on PC in July

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to release on PC this year but we may have an idea when specifically the remastered collection is launching on the platform. The PC version of the collection might be launching on July 15 according to a leaked list of updated Steam API release dates via SteamDB.

Steam requires all developers on its platform to put a sort of secret release date on the backend of the PC store which is not visible publically to users but probably says ‘coming soon’ instead. For all we know the updated release of the PC port could be a placeholder date but the interesting thing is July 15 which is a Friday, the same day the PS5 version launched back in January so it might be a possibility.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection features improved visuals and gameplay for two Uncharted titles originally developed for the PS4, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. In the past, PlayStation has been slowly releasing PC ports of some of its exclusive games including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and recently God of War.

Other updated Steam API release dates include Stray – April 19, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – May 26, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – June 30, Sonic Frontiers – September 1 and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – September 22. Take all these dates with a grain of salt as these aren’t an official confirmation from developers and could release later than the listed date for whatever reason.