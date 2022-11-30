Undisputed set to run another closed beta after messy first trial

Undisputed is meant to be the most authentic boxing game to date, but a messy beta at the start of November wasn’t a great first showing. Now, developer Steel City Interactive is looking to course correct by offering a second run.

Content manager Edward Vasquez appeared in the announcement video to give all the important details. After matchmaking issues with the initial beta led to a lot of dissatisfied players, it was determined that a second round was necessary. This second beta will run in a similar manner, with playable windows on certain days. On December 9, 10, and 11, the Undisputed beta will be accessible for three hours each day, from 3 PM ET / noon PT / 8 PM GMT through 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT.

This time around, players will have two venues to fight in and eight contenders to choose from. The female fighters are Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron, and Jessica McCaskill, while the men’s roster consists of Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Rocky Marciano, Nigel Benn, and Roy Jones, Jr. The full list of fighters for the final game is much longer than those eight names.

While Steel City has added new boxers and made improvements, the beta won’t necessarily be perfect. “Undisputed is not a finished game,” Vasquez makes clear. “There may be bugs, crashes, lag, or a number of things that might impact the experience, but not be representative of the final game.” As such, the studio has set up a dedicated forum space on the game’s Steam page where players can provide feedback during the second beta.

If you’re interested in the beta yourself, you can sign up for the beta on the game page as well. Anyone who participated in the first round is grandfathered into this new test, and Steel City may add more participants depending on how things go. Just make sure your PC meets the system requirements.