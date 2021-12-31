Upcoming Genshin Impact Banners will bring back fan favorites Xiao and Ganyu

Genshin Impact developers miHoYo have released details on the Banners that will be coming our way during the 2.4 update. Banners are the game’s Gacha mechanic, allowing players to roll for new characters and weapons to add to their parties.

Arriving on January 5, Xiao, the Anemo wielding polearm user, will be available again. This high-DPS character has only been available once, and this rerun will make a lot of players happy. He will be accompanied by Yun Jin, a new Geo character, Ningguang, and Chongyun.

That same day will also see the introduction of Shenhe, a new Cryo character who will share her Banner with Yun Jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun, just like Xiao.

On February 15, Ganyu will be returning. Ganyu is a massively powerful DPS character that combines her bow and Cryo kit to unleash devastating damage. She will be joined by Xingqiu, Beidou, and Yanfei on her “Adrift in the Harbor” Banner.

Genshin Impact players will be spoiled for choice with all these Banners and will want to save up their Primogems and Wish Pity to make sure they can get their hands on the ones they want. With two new characters and two returning favorites, the most challenging thing to do in Genshin Impact 2.4 will be deciding what characters you want.