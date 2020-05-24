Voting for Pokémon Go’s Poll for June and July Community Day Pokémon starts right now

Fans of Pokémon Go have the chance to choose from four different Pokémon to become June and July’s Community Day selection. You can choose from Squirtle, Gastly, Weedle, or Sandshrew, which will have the regular and Alolan versions available.

Trainers, it’s time to cast your vote! The two Pokémon with the most votes will be the featured Pokémon for our next two Community Days! #PokemonGOCommunityDay — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 24, 2020

To do this, you need to jump over to Pokémon Go’s official twitter page, reply to the tread on their page, and use the hashtag #PokemonGOCommunityDay with your reply of which of the four you want vote for at that time. The one who receives the most votes will be June’s Community Day Pokémon, and the one with the second-highest is going to be July’s.

Each of the Pokémon will be able to learn an event-exclusive move they could not learn before if you evolve them to their final form during or before two hours after the Community Day event.

Squirtle – If you evolve one all the way to Blastoise, it can learn aura sphere.

Weedle – If you evolve one all the way to Beedrill, it will be able to learn drill run.

Sandshrew – If you evolve one all the way to Sandslash or Alolan Sandlash, it can learn shadow claw.

Gastly – If you evolve one all the way up to Gengar it can learn shadow punch.

Those who vote will need a Twitter account to reply to the official Pokémon Go page to ensure it counts towards their ideal choice.

The voting thread started on May 23 at 6:00pm PST and will continue until May 24 at 6:00pm before voting closes.