Wave 2 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Pack is out, Coconut Mall cars fixed after fan requests

In case you forgot, the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC dropped today. That means eight more racetracks are available if you purchase the Booster Course Pass. Those eight tracks are New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Sydney Sprint, Snow Land, Mushroom Gorge, and Sky-High Sundae.

Alongside these new additions, Nintendo decided to update one of the previous DLC tracks and make one minor tweak in response to fan criticism. Namely, it’s made the cars in Coconut Mall move again.

For those unaware, Coconut Mall has a few cars driven by Shy Guys that act as obstacles. Originally, in Mario Kart Wii, the cars would move back and forth so you’d have to weave past them and avoid crashing into them. When the track was added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the cars didn’t move at all, much to some fans’ chagrin.

Shy guys going straight for the jugular. We love to see it — nintenmau5 (@nintenmau5) August 4, 2022

Despite it being such a small detail, Nintendo evidently took notice of this and changed it so they not only move, but they also spin round rapidly, making them more dangerous. While some think this isn’t a detail worth thanking Nintendo for, others are surprised it bothered to make the change and are pleased that their complaints weren’t unheard.

Mario Kart players when Nintendo patches vehicular manslaughter into the game pic.twitter.com/V6XaRycx8R — Z Media (@ZMedia7) August 4, 2022

This isn’t the only change according to the game’s patch notes (which have been shared by Nintendo Everything), but they’re also incredibly minor. For example, the time between item boxes regenerating has been reduced, so they’ll reappear quicker after a player has grabbed one, and the time it takes for a player to be able to pick up a coin that another player has dropped has been shortened as well.

It remains to be seen whether Nintendo will update other racetracks in the future, though if this example is anything to go by, it would require a certain amount of fan demand. As for future DLC tracks, Nintendo hasn’t officially confirmed any or shared a date for when Wave 3 will arrive. But, datamining efforts may have uncovered at least some of the new additions.