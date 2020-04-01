When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.25 release?

Final Fantasy XIV fans are wondering, where’s Patch 5.25? In the Live Letter from the Producer for Patch 5.2: Echoes of a Fallen Star, it was announced that Patch 5.25 would follow shortly after Patch 5.21.

The highly anticipated patch is expected to contain a new trial and the introduction of the Shadowbringers incarnation of relic weapons.

Looking at the history of similar patches, Patch 4.25 came six weeks after Patch 4.2 launched. The same goes for Patch 3.25. The Final Fantasy XIV development team loves patterns; the community has historically been able to predict upcoming patches weeks and months in advance. April 1 is six weeks since Patch 5.25, but the launch day for Patch 5.25 hasn’t so much as been announced yet.

Instead, Square Enix shared a post, dated Mar. 31, on the Lodestone relating to COVID-19:

“Depending on the situation and regulations enacted within each city or country, we may experience limits imposed on development and operations, schedule delays, or further disruption to customer support. We will be taking precautions in the best interest of the safety of our staff and local communities while minimizing the effects on our services as much as possible. We will share further updates via the Lodestone news as the situation evolves.”

The coronavirus has disrupted some of the FFXIV operations team already. Late last month, they announced that their California-based North American support services would be limited because of shelter-in-place measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We’ll update this article with more information once a launch date for Patch 5.25 is announced.