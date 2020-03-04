When will Patch 5.21 for Final Fantasy XIV release?

The second part of Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 is on the horizon.

A launch date for Patch 5.21 has not been officially announced yet. Based on the indications given in the most recent Live Letter, 5.21 is expected to drop three weeks after 5.2, which makes March 10 the most likely release date.

The 5.2 patch notes have noted explicitly that the Ishgardian restoration will continue in Patch 5.21. This second phase of this new content vector for Disciples of the Hand will include a server-specific ranking system, but confirmed details are sparse.

We will update our coverage of 5.21 once more information becomes available.