Who is the cover star of FIFA 22?

EA Sports announced the next cover star of FIFA 22 on Friday, and it’s going to be a familiar face for anyone who has played the game last year. The cover art of the next game has been revealed, and it looks slicker than FIFA 21, for certain. EA Sports has also announced that it will have a reveal trailer of FIFA 22 on July 11, just in time for the EURO 2020 final.

Electronic Arts could have chosen from a wide range of players as the popular sport is played in over 200 countries. It could have been Harry Kane, Neymar, or Raheem Sterling, who has been a star player during the EURO 2020 tournament. However, EA has once again picked Kylian Mbappé as the cover athlete once again for FIFA 22, making this the second consecutive time.

The 22-year-old French footballer currently plays for one of the world’s best teams Paris Saint Germain. Sportskeeda reports that Kylian Mbappé is “perhaps one of the few players in the world to have a consistent record of scoring more goals than appearances he has made.” That’s an impressive feat, so Mbappe is a hot commodity in the footballing world.

We don’t know what the release date of FIFA 22 is yet, but we assume it will come out sometime in September if there aren’t any major delays. Let’s hope the Nintendo Switch version actually gets some new features this time if EA decides to release it on the hybrid platform.