What is the release date of FIFA 22?

The football seasons in Europe are over, and another year of action from the world’s top leagues is officially in the books. Not only does the offseason give football fans a chance to look ahead to next year, but it’s also is a time to think about the next FIFA game. Traditionally, most yearly sports titles, such as NBA 2K, Madden, and NHL, launch in the fall, and the FIFA franchise is no exception. Football (or soccer, if you’re in the U.S.) fans typically look towards the start of the summer in the Northern Hemisphere for first information regarding FIFA from EA, but should we expect that again this year? Let’s take a look at what we know, and don’t know about FIFA 22.

As of this writing, we do not know the release date for FIFA 22. In fact, there’s a lot we don’t know about the latest football game from EA Sports. There’s still uncertainty with regards to what features will be in the game, plus what consoles the latest version of FIFA will be on. Last year, EA Sports released FIFA 21 for both old and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. PC, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia versions of FIFA 21 were also made available.

We also don’t know who the cover athlete of FIFA 22 will be. Last year, PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe graced the cover, as that announcement took place in late July 2020. Will it take that long to reveal the cover, plus other information about FIFA 22? We’re not sure at this moment, but it’s certainly possible that EA does announce some new information during the month of June.