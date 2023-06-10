Whoopi Goldberg Flames Diablo 4 Devs For No Apple Mac Support

Golden Globe award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg took to Instagram earlier this week to beg Activision Blizzard to bring the latest release in her favorite franchise, Diablo IV, to her favorite gaming system, Apple’s iMac computers.

Diablo IV was released on June 1 in early access, followed by full release day on June 6 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. However, developer Activision Blizzard left one gaming system by the wayside with this title, and, as the actress puts it, “it really pissed me off!”

Whoopi Goldberg Asks Blizzard Entertainment to “Give me my 4”

In a post on Instagram, published around June 8, two days or so after Diablo IV’s official release, Whoopi Goldberg explains how she loves Diablo as a franchise, loves gaming, and wants to play Diablo 4 on her Apple Mac computer. Like many people, she’s always used Macs to game on and was expecting to be able to do the same with the latest Diablo entry.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtMXUyyI0RD/

Rod Fergusson, producer for Diablo 4, quickly reacted to Goldberg’s post. In the great scheme of things, having a prolific actress blast a developer on their social platform for missing out Macs as a gaming system for a release wasn’t something Fergusson expected to have to deal with.

I did not have "Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram" on my #DiabloIV launch bingo card. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 7, 2023

Diablo III was released for PC and Mac simultaneously in May 2012, so a Mac release for the fourth entry was a reasonable expectation. It’s unclear why a company as large as Activision Blizzard opted to dodge Apple’s platforms for this release, but it may have something to do with the M1 and M2 architecture that’s been released since Diablo III. These make it more costly to develop a Mac version of the game due to the added workload, and the company must not have deemed this a viable course of action when deciding which platforms to release the game on.

Player reactions can have a huge impact on games and developer actions. However, whether Whoopi Goldberg has the kind of pull it takes in her fan base and reputation to make Activision Blizzard bring Diablo IV to Mac remains to be seen. While there are a couple of ways to play PC games on Mac, either with Boot Camp or a Virtual Machine, a native version is always best, and that’s what Goldberg is pushing for.