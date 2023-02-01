World of Warcraft’s new Trading Post feature is disabled before it even launches in North America

It looks as if World of Warcraft’s newest feature, the Trading Post, needed some more time in the oven before being released to the masses. The Trading Post is a new way for players to earn cosmetics and rewards just by logging in and doing activities every month. Several unexpected pitfalls when the feature launched in the EU caused Blizzard to disable the ability to refund anything purchased through the new content. However, they have now disabled the Trading Post all together before it even managed to launch in North America.

Players in the EU were finding themselves the guinea pigs for the Trading Post on launch day as many were unable to refund items purchased accidentally, and some couldn’t even interact with the content at all. Some have taken to the forums to complain that they missed out on their currency because of bugs, and Blizzard promised fixes that would end the issues and allow all items affected to be refunded.

Instead of everything working out as planned, the developers have now disabled the Trading Post and expect to deploy fixes for it overnight. These fixes are being done during a planned maintenance period scheduled for 3:00 CET. North American players have yet to dive into this mess as their servers have been down most of the day for maintenance to implement the Trading Post.

Many fans of the game wonder how these bugs continue to happen when the developers utilize a public testing server for all their content before launching it. Bugs are expected nowadays, but a lot of new content released over the years have launched with major hiccups. Hopefully this gets addressed soon and players can start earning their rewards without the anxiety of broken systems.