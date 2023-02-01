Why can’t I loot the Collector’s Cache in World of Warcraft? Answered

Players in World of Warcraft are diligently trying out the latest feature added to the game, the Trading Post. This system will allow them to earn a set amount of currency every month simply for logging in that can on rewards. The currency, Trader’s Tender, is looted via a chest at the post called the Collector’s Cache. While most people are able to loot it with no issues, there are some who are finding themselves unable to interact with the cache under certain conditions. Here is how to fix the Trading Post’s Collector’s Cache to be able to loot it in World of Warcraft.

How to fix the Collector’s Cache in World of Warcraft

Most of the players encountering this problem are having issues with looting their rewards from it that are earned through the Traveler’s Log. Pressing shift and the j key in World of Warcraft will open up the Adventure Guide, and the Traveler’s Log is a new menu added for the Trading Post feature. This menu lists off a bunch of activities to do for the month to earn extra Trader’s Tender to spend at the Trading Post.

These activities range from killing raid bosses to giving a kiss to a dragon. Every time an activity is completed, the bar will progress a little further. Certain thresholds will grant the player the ability to loot 100 Trader’s Tender from the Collector’s Cache for a total of 500 extra for the month, and the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount will also become lootable at the Collector’s Cache once the bar is maxed. Alliance players can find this cache just outside the Stockades in the Mage Quarter of Stormwind, and to the left of Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde players.

If you find yourself unable to loot the Collector’s Cache, there are two possible solutions that seem to work for the moment:

Logging onto a different character to loot the Collector’s Cache seems to work. The Trading Post feature is account-wide, and so any rewards you earn can be looted by any character on your account.

Logging off for a set amount of time also seems to work. Players have reported logging out of the game for about 15 minutes and then returning to find the Collector’s Cache lootable once again.

The other explanation is that the Trading Post could currently be disabled.

This is likely an oversight from Blizzard’s coding and will be addressed in the near future. However, for now these methods will get you around the bug until it can be fixed.