Earning currency to trade for rewards is a staple in any MMO. World of Warcraft has had no shortage of ways to do so, and they are now expanding on this with the addition of the Trading Post. Players will earn a set amount of currency every month, called Trader’s Tender, simply for logging in and can spend it on rewards at this new location. The items cycle every month, and some of them are unique to the Trading Post. Luckily, earning rewards through the Trading Post is not a daunting process. Here is how to get Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft.

Earning Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft

Trader’s Tender are easy enough to come by in World of Warcraft. There are two possible ways to earn them:

Automatically each month: Just by logging in and heading to the Trading Post, you can collect 500 Trader’s Tender every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache.

By completing monthly activities in the Traveler’s Log: A monthly set of activities provides the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender.

The Trading Post can be found just outside the Stockades in the Mage Quarter of Stormwind for Alliance players, and to the left of Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar for Horde players. This is where you will pick up your monthly 500 Trader’s Tender from the Collector’s Cache.

The Traveler’s Log has a bunch of different options to earn this currency, and you don’t need to complete every single one. Everytime you complete a challenge in the log, the percentage on the bar will fill. Certain thresholds on your progress will grant you 100 Traveler’s Tender to a max of an additional 500 past the monthly bonus. Filling the bar completely will give you a unique reward for the month.

As a bonus, Blizzard is giving all players who own Dragonflight and log into World of Warcraft an extra 500 Trader’s Tender as a way to say thanks for playing the latest expansion.

Spending Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft

Using Trader’s Tender at the Trading post is just as easy as obtaining it. Talking to the NPC at the post will bring up a menu with all available rewards for the month. As long as you have enough currency, you can click the desired item and confirm the purchase.

If you have your eye on something but don’t have enough Trader’s Tender yet you can drag the item to the bottom of the window to lock it in to stay as an option for next month’s rewards.