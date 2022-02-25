X-Men’s Rogue and Gambit join Fortnite as new Skins

Power couple Rogue and Gambit from the X-Men are joining Fortnite as new skins. Both character outfits are part of the new Rogue and Gambit Set available in Fortnite’s Item Shop. New accessories based on both characters are also now available in the shop.

The Rogue-related accessories that are available include the exclusive Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters Back Bling, a Holo X-Axe, the Blackbird Glider, and the Hands Off emote. The Gambit-related accessories are the exclusive Kinetic Cards Back Bling, Gambit’s Bo (which works as a Pickaxe in the game), the Suit Surfer Glider, and the Deal ‘Em Out Emote. Epic Games released an unlisted YouTube video on how the new emotes look with the Rogue and Gambit skins.

Love can be a wild card. Let’s steal one more from fate, hm? ♠️❤️



Both outfits and all the accessories come as part of the Rogue & Gambit Gear Bundle. The Bundle also includes a lovey-dovey Rogue and Gambit Loading Screen. Players can purchase the outfits individually though, and each outfit comes with its respective characters’ Bling.

Rogue and Gambit are mutant superheroes from Marvel comics. Both characters received mainstream attention when they co-starred in the 1990s X-Men animated series. The X-Men cartoon proved to be so influential that the show is coming back as a Disney+ series called X-Men ’97, with Rogue and Gambit returning along with the rest of the team.