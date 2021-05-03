Xbox adds new slate of titles to FPS Boost program, bringing total to 97

Xbox’s FPS Boost program was introduced back in February 2021. The service provides players with a way to improve framerates in select games, and Microsoft has been steadily growing the number of affected titles over the last few months. The most recent drop is the biggest yet, bringing the total number of games to 97.

Across both Xbox Series X and Series S, the FPS Boost program is bumping things up to either 60 or 120hz, depending on the game. While past drops have given players access to better versions of games from Bethesda and EA, this most recent drop is a bit all over the place. For example, several Assassin’s Creed games have been added right alongside Dead Island Definitive Edition. It’s also got something for everyone to play. Whether you’re sitting down with your kids to play almost every LEGO out there or diving into the seedy underworld of Yakuza 6 or Sleeping Dogs, there’s something for everybody.

The best part is that many of these games come with Xbox Game Pass. If, like many, you’re already subscribed to the service, this gives you even more of a reason to hop back into some old titles and see what’s new. Whether you’re trying them out for the first time or replaying an old favorite, seeing these games at a buttery smooth framerate is a treat.