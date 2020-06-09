Xbox Series X June event reportedly delayed, but Microsoft says it has “not pushed anything back”

The Xbox June event has reportedly been delayed, according to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb from website GamesBeat.

The “Xboxing Day” as he calls him is said to have been delayed to August, the same month when Sony is also planning a next-gen State of Play program.

According to the same source, we do know Microsoft might be doing something different for June and then host events in July, as promised, and the following month.

It might do something else in June. It could bring Xboxing Day back into June once Sony goes. But it definitely doesn't want to go first for this part. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 8, 2020

However, it’s worth noting that Microsoft had mentioned it would be releasing some “news” in a fashion set to be different from Inside Xbox.

That could have meant basically anything, from a blog post to another kind of more informal livestream, or a Nintendo Direct quick digital event.

Aaron Greenberg, general manager at games marketing for Microsoft, is keeping this line when he says that the company has “not pushed anything back.”

“Our plan remains to have our next digital show in July and teams are working hard on that,” Greenberg added on Twitter.

We have not pushed anything back, our plan remains to have our next digital show in July and teams are working hard on that. https://t.co/e09NcRpVcC — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) June 8, 2020

The June event or news was said to be about Xbox Lockhart, also known as Xbox Series S, long in development but has yet to be formally announced.

The July digital showcase is instead set to be all about first-party games, and those confirmed include Halo Infinite from 343 Industries.

Microsoft has already hosted a next-gen showcase in May, and here’s everything you need to know in case you missed it.