Xbox’s Developer_Direct may confirm a Redfall release date, according to Xbox Germany

The first big gaming showcase of 2023 is scheduled for the end of January and comes courtesy of Microsoft. Recently, the console maker outlined what fans can expect, which includes a focus on Xbox games set to release in the near future, so no Starfield unfortunately.

With the priority being on games that are currently scheduled for the first half of the year, it’s reasonable to assume that Microsoft could confirm exact release dates for at least some of them. According to the German version of the announcement, that will precisely be the case.

The Xbox Wire blog post (as translated by VGC) says that the Developer_Direct will feature “first-time shared release dates for great Xbox titles coming out over the next few months,” specifically noting Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends. That’s quite different from the English version which only mentions “the latest info” for those titles.

Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends never had firm release dates in the first place and were only ever said to release within the first half of 2023. Arkane’s vampire shooter Redfall, however, was originally meant to have launched by the end of 2022. Microsoft opted to delay it and Starfield into 2023 without any real explanation beyond them just needing more time in the oven to be the best games they could be.

There were rumors that Redfall’s new release window was March 2023, but a Windows Central report from a couple of weeks ago claimed that it had been delayed again and is now targeting an early May launch. If that is the case, then this upcoming showcase is the optimal place for Microsoft to officially say so.

As for Starfield, it too is meant to be out within the next five months. Its absence at the Developer_Direct on January 25 would normally be concerning if it wasn’t for the fact that Microsoft already plans to hold a second showcase dedicated entirely to Starfield at a later date.