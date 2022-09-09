Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans have a lot of predictions about the future DLC expansion

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an excellent game — a transcendent RPG, in fact. It’s a hit for both the critics and fans, and now those fans are wondering what the game’s upcoming DLC will include. A “brand new story scenario” was promised by the end of 2022 as part of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass. As we start closing out the third quarter of the year, speculation is starting to roll in about that scenario. Be warned: the discussion involves a lot of spoilers from Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s ending.

ResetEra member deadlygantz started a thread on the gaming forum for fans to make predictions about the story DLC. For their part, deadlygantz would like to see more returning characters from Xenoblade 1 and 2, and that’s a fair request, considering 2’s Poppi can be seen in 3’s ending. Most commenters seem to be expecting a prequel DLC in the style of Torna: The Golden Country from 2. In this case, it would likely feature The Founders, central figures who predate the events of 3.

Others like Neoxon are hoping for an epilogue. Xenoblade 3 is set in a world merged from the first two games, and considering they get split apart again in the ending, there’s potential to see previous heroes like Shulk and Pyra. Forum member thatjesushair would like to see a Xenoblade Chronicles X-style expansion allowing travel between the split worlds. That almost sounds like enough material for an entirely new game, but considering there’s already fan demand for a Nintendo Switch remaster of X, it’s not impossible.

In any case, the story expansion will be arriving before the end of the year. Perhaps the next Nintendo Direct will tell us more. In the meantime, we can help you reach the end of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with some handy guides on how to recruit Segiri and other heroes like Ashera and Triton.