Yasuhiro Kitao: No more Elden Ring delays, day one patch in the works

Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed in an interview during the Taipei Game Show that Elden Ring has gone gold, and further declared that there would be no further delays for the new FromSoftware title. “Please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February [25],” said Kitao. The producer also stated that FromSoftware has started work on a day one patch in preparation for the game’s February release.

During the interview, Kitao answered a variety of questions surrounding FromSoftware’s highly-anticipated title. In addition to doubling down on Elden Ring’s release date, the producer revealed the PlayStation 5 version of the game would make use of the DualSense controller’s advanced haptic feedback features, stated that the game would take roughly 30 hours to beat, and also lightly touched on how the final product would differ from the playable version available during the game’s network test, which occurred in late 2021.

FromSoftware initially announced Elden Ring in 2019. In 2021 — roughly two years following the game’s announcement — the developer released a new trailer that announced a January 2022 release. However, in late 2021, the developer then delayed the game by one month, pushing it back to February.

The game serves as a spiritual successor to FromSoftware’s iconic Dark Souls series, from which it also borrows many core gameplay mechanics. Dark Souls fans have been eagerly anticipating Elden Ring for quite some time, which previously resulted in it being one of the most wishlisted games on Steam.