Yes, the Recon Expert is in the Fortnite Item Shop today

So, exciting news for the Fortnite community today, as one of the rarest skins in the game is back in the Item Shop. There is a little confusion around the skin, however. When it first went live in the store, it appeared to be a mistake, as it was removed just a few minutes later. However, the skin is now back and is available for purchase for 1200 V-Bucks, and it even marked by a banner which reads “It’s back”.

After just checking the shop again, we can confirm that the skin is live, right now, and can be purchased, but why is everyone so excited? To put it simply, it has been a long time since the Recon Expert was available in the shop. The skin actually predates the massive success that Fortnite has enjoyed, and many players have never had the chance to get their hands on it. Because the skin hasn’t been available for so long, only a tiny percentage of the active player base has it.

Is the Recon Expert worth the 1200 V-Bucks that it costs? That is entirely up to you. The skin is old and is a slice of Fortnite’s history, but when you compared it to some of the more recent skins, it doesn’t seem like a great deal. One of the reasons the skin was so valuable is a simple fact that people didn’t have it. Rocking the Recon Expert skin in a match was an instant way to let people know that you have been around for a long time, but that effect no longer matters because you could have just bought the skin this morning.

Either way, if you want the skin, it is there for you and available to purchase, as the skin is not without its charm.