Destiny 2 Lightfall preloads are triggering early in some regions, requiring PS5 players to reinstall the game

Destiny 2 players in some parts of the world on PS5 are experiencing issues with their games thanks to a bug that’s forcing them to preload the upcoming Lightfall expansion ahead of schedule.

The expansion has players on the edge of their seats thanks to a scintillating trailer and possibly one of the biggest threats faced to date. The expansion is set to launch on February 28, 2023, after having been delayed from its originally assumed launch in 2022. Due to the large size of the expansion, thanks to all the new features and story, players are supposed to be able to preload it early; however, Bungie has recognized that the preload has been started early in a Tweet.

UPDATE: PS5 players who still want to play Destiny 2 need to perform the following:



• Uninstall the game

• Go to “Game Library”

• Select “Your Collection”

• Select the Destiny 2 icon

• Select the PS5 version

• On the D2 store page, select "Download” to reinstall D2 https://t.co/5hKRaDKqBh — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 26, 2023

For players looking to avoid the early preload and instead get right back into the action today, they’ll need to follow the steps outlined by Bungie and reinstall the game. Not every PS5 player will experience this forced bug since it is only impacting certain regions, and doesn’t seem to be impacting players on any other platforms at this time.

Players who don’t mind the over 90GB download can allow the game to continue downloading, but if you’re not patient enough to wait, or you just don’t have a spare 90GB on your PS5 at the moment, you’ll need to follow the steps listed in the Tweet to get back in. It has also been noted that for some players they’re unable to get back onto Destiny servers once the update has been installed, so it’s a bit of a toss-up. Regardless, this is a major annoyance for hardcore Destiny 2 players right before such an exciting expansion.