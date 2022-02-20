How to get the Astronaut in Blooket

One of the most fun aspects of playing the game Blooket is collecting the different Blooks. Blooks are a player’s avatar within the game, and they are obtained when the player completes games and collects in-game tokens. These tokens can be spent on different boxes which contain Blooks. The Blooks are on a rating system with certain ones having increased rarity which makes pulling them from a box much more difficult. The Astronaut is a Legendary rarity and has a 0.45% chance of dropping when a player spends tokens on the box.

Players can grab the Astronaut from the Space Box

Players are able to spend their hard-earned in-game tokens on chances at opening the Space Box. There are some pretty amazing Blooks in there, including a UFO and, of course, the Astronaut. When players obtain the Astronaut, they can either equip it as their Blook or they can trade the Astronaut in for 200 in-game tokens.

There is an even more rare Blook in the Space Box

Inside of the Space Box is a Blook that is even more rare than the Astronaut. This Blook is called the Red Astronaut. Boasting a 0.05% drop rate, this Blook is of the Chroma rarity and as such is only very seldomly found. Players who are lucky enough to obtain the Red Astronaut can trade the Blook for 300 in-game tokens.