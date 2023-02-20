Square Enix will finally fix Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition’s framerate in upcoming patch

Square Enix has announced that Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will receive a framerate update in a patch due to launch soon. This is in response to the critical reception of the game, which has blasted its framerate and dips, comparing it unfavorably to the original game on the PlayStation.

The official Chrono Cross Twitter account has announced that an update will be released in February, addressing several issues with the game. These include improving the framerate, altering the recruitable character Pip’s growth system, and fixing other bugs in the game. It’s currently unknown if Radical Dreamers, which is part of the same game, will also receive any updates in the patch.

We’re launching an update for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. pic.twitter.com/pMxwcuoxzN — Chrono Cross (@chronogame) February 20, 2023

Chrono Cross is considered one of the best PlayStation 1 games of all time, which is why it was so surprising when the long-awaited HD remaster launched in such a pitiful state. The critical reception to Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition was dominated by comments regarding its framerate, which couldn’t maintain a stable 30fps, regardless of what was happening on the screen. This was considered unacceptable, especially for a game launching in 2022 on hardware like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While fans will be elated to hear that Chross Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is being fixed, it’s disappointing that it has taken nearly a year for the problems with the game to be addressed. Unfortunately, this is common for Square Enix, as the company has a history of releasing shoddy ports of its classics and taking years to fix them, as was the case when the Chrono Trigger port on Steam and mobile devices took four years to be patched, despite it being one of the company’s most beloved titles. Players holding out on buying Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition should hold on for a little longer and see if the game has been brought up to spec.