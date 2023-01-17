Ultimate Pyro mother Dehya confirmed to heat up Genshin Impact Version 3.5

Since her introduction in Sumeru’s Archon Quest, Dehya has always stood out as a fiery force, helping us in battle and assisting the Traveler in the events that transpired in Sumeru. Now, the greatest Pyro queen is confirmed to be making her grand playable debut in Genshin Impact Version 3.5, alongside a new 4-star character named Mika. Considering her impact on the Archon Quest, we are all thankful and ready to give up our Primogems.

Dehya is currently speculated to be a 5-star character, and her mercenary-style skills will surely come in handy on our Genshin Impact teams. She was confirmed to release in Genshin Impact Version 3.5 through a post on Twitter, which historically, has marketed characters appearing in a future subsequent version (lovingly coined by the community as “drip marketing.”) Meanwhile, Mika is currently speculated to be a 4-star character, although we won’t be sure about this Cryo character’s release until a bit later.

As with other “drip marketed” characters, the order of their appearance in the version’s Character Event Wish banner is not currently known. However, early leaks seem to indicate Dehya will have a bruiser-style kit, with lifesteal, damage mitigation, and HP% ascension. Meanwhile, Mika is suspected to be a support character, with healing capabilities and the rare ability to buff your allies’ attack speed.

Meanwhile, Version 3.4 of Genshin Impact is set to release on January 18 and will feature the return of Xiao and the addition of new playable characters, Alhaitham and Yaoyao. Alhaitham will be a 5-star Dendro DPS character, and Yaoyao a 4-star Dendro healer. Be sure to save your Primogems for Dehya if these upcoming characters do not interest you.