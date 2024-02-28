Mario vs. Donkey Kong Review: Handstand Mario is the Best Mario

Recommended Videos

Mario and Donkey Kong’s timeless feud is reignited once again in the latest Nintendo Switch remake, aptly named Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Whether you played the original release in the GBA or not, you’re in for a delightful puzzle-based platformer packed with acrobatics, jumps, and adorable tiny robots sporting mustaches.

Instead of linear progression, you’ll navigate through phases using your jumping skills, bouncing off obstacles, and employing clever tactics to solve puzzles. It’s a game where simplicity shines, and the best ideas are always front and center. Mario vs. Donkey Kong beautifully balances its classic soul with modern appeal, never relying solely on nostalgia but embracing it in a way that feels just right.

Donkey Kong Needs to Stop it and Get Some Help

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the chaos kicks off when Donkey Kong snatches the adorable Minimarios from Mario’s factory after spotting them in TV ads. Turns out our mischievous ape has lost all interest in collecting bananas since he’s already got a house overflowing with them.

You are but a mere observer as DK fills a paper bag with all these tiny mini-Mario toys before making a swift escape. But of course, it’s not long before our valiant Italian plumber goes “mamma mia” and springs right into action on a whirlwind chase through lush jungles, bustling cities, fiery volcanoes, and eerie haunted houses.

Donkey Kong’s sudden obsession with nabbing a bunch of Mini-Mario toys from the factory might seem puzzling, but hey, it sets the stage for some seriously fun gameplay.

You can count on Mario to keep the story simple enough for anyone to follow. props to Nintendo for keeping the storytelling minimalist – who needs words when the visuals speak volumes? They just let these short cutscenes do the job and it works magnificently.

More of A New Game than a Remake

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you boot up Mario vs. Donkey Kong on your Nintendo Switch, you won’t take long to notice this isn’t just a fresh coat of pain. With snazzy visuals, a toe-tapping soundtrack, and a barrel-load of new features, this remake takes the classic gameplay to warp pipe levels of excitement.

The most noticeable change is the inclusion of two brand-spanking-new worlds, the frosty caverns of Slippery Summit and clown around in the colorful chaos of Merry Mini-Land as part of this mini-Mario chasing adventure.

But you can also challenge yourself in Time Attack mode to beat your own records and unlock the ultimate bragging rights. If you’re thinking “brag to whom”, then allow me to break down the best piece of news for you: you can play Mario vs. Donkey Kong in co-op mode. This is a game I expect to see in lots of best co-op games lists in the future because Mario and Toad make a killer team in this rescue mission.

The fact is that the original GBA game came out in 2004, so it’s quite hard to feel like you’re playing a remake of that game. Instead, its new cinematics, modernized visuals, and updated soundtrack often make you feel like you’re playing a new game altogether. It just happens to also have DK and Mario in it.

Bite-Sized Gameplay

Screenshot by Gamepur

With fresh levels, a super fun local co-op mode, and snazzy updated graphics and tunes, this remake is a total game-changer.

It’s got that classic episodic vibe, boasting eight worlds to conquer, each packed with challenges aplenty. It’s a repetitive formula: you snag keys, you open a door, and then rescue your mini-Marios – all the while catching a few collectible gifts on the way.

What you’ll encounter at each level varies from world to world. Mario vs. Donkey Kong never fails to disappoint in introducing new mechanics each time. Just by sitting on the level-picking menu, you get a huge sense of wonder. How is this hippo going to come into play at the actual level? Are they friend or foes? Surprisingly, the answer tends to be both.

When you’ve rescued all your toy children, you’ll unlock a special level in which you lead them all to safety, border collie style. They’re yours to herd and keep alive, and this heavyweight led me to restart this level every time one of my Mario children would accidentally step on a spike and die.

After overcoming it, a battle against Donkey Kong awaits us in the purest retro style. When all is said and done, it’s time for a showdown against Mr. DK himself, in which you’ll be throwing boxes to deplete his health.

The fun doesn’t end when you’ve tackled all the main levels. There are bonus worlds and expert tests for you pros.

Screenshot by Gamepur

I’m not going to sit here and tell you Mario vs. Donkey Kong is reinventing the wheel here. But everything they do is executed brilliantly and without faults. Each puzzle is satisfactory to crack and perform.

It’s also a completionist delight. The game won’t let you go to sleep unless you’ve achieved a golden star in every level, because god-forbid I leave that silver pentagon sitting there on this silly game of plumber vs. ape.

It’s an extremely replayable experience that encourages you to 100% it but I also feel that it’s best enjoyed in small sips. You may not finish this game in one sitting, but you’ll also feel your fingertips starting to itch for more handstand Mario acrobatics whenever you have some spare time.

We’ve Been Lied to; Mario’s Actually an Acrobat

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve seen Mario fist-bump brick platforms and slide down pipes. Heck, he’s even turned into an elephant. But he’s never been as much of an acrobat as in Mario vs. Donkey Kong. From daring flips to gravity-defying handstands, Mario’s stunt skills are legendary.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong requires a lot of thinking and stopping to think before taking a step. For Mario, though, this just means he’ll be hopping all over the map, doing backflips, handstands, and double jumps to rescue his toy children.

While the game relies heavily on puzzle-solving, something that brainiacs will gladly welcome, the platformer aspect of this game is exceedingly satisfying.

Mario’s stunt set is the one that every fan knows, but each of the actions has its use within exquisitely designed levels. Truly, each and every one of them is a marvel thanks to their particularities.

Whether you’re dodging fiery lava by backflipping, outsmarting pesky egg-dispatching birds by hand standing, or double jumping to reach the end of a puzzle, Mario’s ready to leap into action with calculated jumps and flawless moves.

And hey, if you need a breather from the nail-biting action, why not give the optional relaxed mode a whirl? While Mario vs. Donkey Kong can be a very challenging game to tackle in bite-sized chunks, this remake also aims to be more accessible with the addition of an optional Casual Mode where the countdown timer disappears and we become invulnerable thanks to the protection of bubbles. I actually comfortably played the first few levels in Casual Mode until I hoarded 30-odd 1UP shrooms and decided I was ready to graduate to Classic.

The Audiovisual Department

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the core gameplay remains faithful to the original from two decades ago, Mario vs. Donkey Kong‘s remake kicks things up a notch with a fresh coat of paint and a brand-new soundtrack. Feast your eyes on the stunning 3D visuals, a major upgrade from the old GBA sprites. With meticulously crafted models, smooth animations, and vibrant environments, the game is a treat for the senses whether you’re playing on the go or at home.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong‘s soundtrack is not something I can forget about. This is evidenced by the many times I’ve caught myself humming its groovy and jazzy tunes. Each level and world has its own different vibe to set the mood It keeps you focused and immersed in the action. From start to finish, the audiovisual experience in this remake is nothing short of stellar, proving that Nintendo’s classics can shine brighter on the Switch.

The Verdict: An All-in-One Toy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a timeless classic that appeals to players both old and new. With its simple yet engaging puzzles and beloved characters, it offers an adventure suitable for all skill levels. Whether you’re flying solo or teaming up for some two-player fun, looking for a quick game to hop on to pass the time, or delving into a complex challenge, Mario vs. Donkey Kong delivers a delightful experience that caters to everyone.

Final Score: 9.5 / 10