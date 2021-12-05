How to beat Zenos in Final Fantasy XIV

Zenos is the final battle of Endwalker. An opponent who has been pursuing you since Stormblood, you finally get the chance to take care of him once and for all. If you’re wondering how to beat Zenos, he is tricky, and has a bunch of new moves due to his change to the Reaper Job.

You’re not at a disadvantage, however. You are granted a buff called Spark of Hope. This buff essentially grants you 6 extra lives, which is particularly handy for Jobs that lack reliable self-healing. Furthermore, many of Zenos’ attacks are not telegraphed in the usual way, instead relying on audio cues. Here are the attacks Zenos uses, and how to recognize and deal with them:

Tidal Wave: Zenos will spawn a water spout outside of the arena. This water spout will push you in the direction opposite of it — you want to be as close to it as possible to avoid taking damage from the other part of the attack.

Judgement Bolt: Lightning attack that you cannot avoid. Do not stand in the puddles of water leftover from Tidal Wave.

Hellfire: Fire attack that you cannot avoid. You need to stand in the puddles of water to minimize the damage.

Akh Morn: AoE attack that hits repeatedly and cannot be avoided. Utilize any damage mitigation or self-healing here to get through it.

Come Hither: A three-hit combo that can be avoided. Simply memorize the pattern and move when the first hit comes out.

Wyrm’s Tongue: An attack that is not telegraphed visually. Zenos will yell “Mine for the taking!” and rapidly attack in a cone. Simply sidestep him when you hear this voiceline.

Veil Asunder: An attack that is not telegraphed visually. Zenos will yell “A test of your reflexes!” and divebomb you. Simply sidestep him when you hear this voiceline.

Reaper Circles: Zenos’ Shade will spawn circles in a circular pattern around the arena. Go to the last AoE indicator and wait for the first to disappear, then move to where it was to avoid damage.

Exaflare: AoE indicators will appear on both sides of the arena, as well as a circular AoE. Position yourself that you do not get hit, and move after one of the traveling AoEs passes you.

Diamond Dust: An arena-wide AoE that cannot be avoided. Turns the floor into ice, and is followed up by Star Beyond Stars, line attacks that can be avoided. Watch out for the Reaper shade, and do not look at it, to avoid getting Petrified.

After reducing Zenos to zero health, he will revive and enter a second phase, automatically taking away one of your Sparks of Hope. He also has new attacks:

Aetherial Ray: Unavoidable attack that deals high damage. You will need to use self-healing, potions, or some sort of mitigation ability.

Candlewick: Two-hit combo attack that is avoidable. Stay outside the radius of the first attack, then move in to avoid the second attack.

Unmoving Dvenadkatika: Circular AoE that can be avoided. Wait for the first few sections to disappear, then move to avoid getting hit.

Enjoy the credits, Warriors of Light, because you have officially completed Endwalker.