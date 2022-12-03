The 15 best Enchantments in God of War Ragnarok

In their journey across the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, players will stumble upon the Amulet of Yggdrasil. This Amulet opens up the ability to create various kinds of builds in the game. The Amulet has nine slots for enchantments, all with different advantages and abilities that can enhance a specific trait of Kratos. It will also provide a significant buff for the stats. There are a lot of enchantments, so with that in mind, we nail down 15 of the best.

Asgard’s Fortitude

The Asgard’s Fortitude grants a significant boost to strength by +12 and also increases the cooldown by +3. This makes it a great enchantment to have when you’re going for a pure offensive build.

Boon of Wrath

If you use the Wrath of Spartan Rage quite a lot, then the Boon of Wrath will surely be of immense use to you. This enchantment makes the Warath’s activation shockwave consume all the status effect of enemies in the near vicinity which in turn causes notable damage to them.

Boon of Valor

If you use the Valor ability over Spartan Rage, then the Boon of Valor is certainly a great choice. Though the healing effect of Valor is lessened, this enchantment provides a buff to the strength and lifesteal for a short amount of time.

Celestial Panacea

The Celestial Panacea enchantment grants 25% resistance to all status effects. This is a great enchantment to always keep in your slot as it will always help you in some way or another across the Nine Realms.

Eir’s Armament

With the Eir’s Armament, you’ll get receive a very high luck chance of receiving a Health burst on a Runic Attack kill. This is more useful against a group of small-sized enemies like the Hel-Walkers who cause a lot of damage.

Helheim’s Essence

Helheim’s Essence increases the vitality by +10 which makes it an important enchantment to keep in the Amulet. This is especially useful when you’re playing the game with higher difficulties.

Jotunheim’s Essence

While Jotunheim’s Essence doesn’t significantly improve a specific sat, it does boost three at a time- strength, vitality, and luck. If you’re going for a more Runic-based build, this would be a good enchantment to keep in the backseat to boost these three stats.

Kinetic Resilience

The Kinetic Resilience is a superb enchantment and is a must-have for those dependent on combo finishers in combat. With this enchantment, the combo finishers provide an extra charge of the Permafrost, Immolation, and Maelstrom skills. Additionally, the charge lost when getting hit is hugely lessened.

Muspelheim’s Protection

Muspelheim’s Protection is another enchantment that works mostly in the backseat, with it boosting the runic, cooldown, and luck. The cooldown improvement by +10 is greatly useful for the runic attacks.

Niflheim’s Security

Niflheim’s Security is an enchantment solely focused on the defense and as such, is great for that kind o build. It increases the defense by +10 and is effective with the full set too.

Remedy of the Bifrost

Bifrost attacks take a chunk of health very quickly in God of War Ragnarok, so it’s without any doubt that the Remedy of the Bifrost is useful. When caught with Bifrost, any successful attack will cleanse a small amount of that from Kratos’ health.

Stunning Fang

With the Stunning Fang enchantment, hitting stunned enemies will release shockwaves and has a chance to give an increase to strength and overall stun damage. This is particularly useful when finishing off stunned enemies.

Svartalfheim’s Honor

Another defensive enchantment is Svaralfheim’s Honor which increases the defense by +10. It works the same as Noflheim’s Security albeit stun damage is increased with the full set.

Vanaheim’s Power

Vanaheim’s Power is yet another defensive enchantment with it increasing the defense by +10 and luck by +3. Combining it with Niflheim’s Security and Svartalfheim’s Honor will make up a great defensive build that can be useful to take on any kind of enemy.

Vanaheim’s Virtue

Vanaheim’s Virtue improves the strength by +9 and luck by +4 which makes it a good enchantment for a pure offensive build. Combining it with Asguard’s Fortitude and other strength enhancing enchantments can make Kratos more deadly.