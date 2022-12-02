The 10 best weapon attachments in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a variety of weapon attachments to enhance the arsenal Kratos is equipped with. These have various benefits and advantages in combat encounters that provide you with that extra edge and come out on top. Not to mention, they all make the weapons visually appealing. With that in mind, here are ten of the best attachments in God of War Ragnarok.

Battle-Scarred Sauroter

Screenshot by Gamepur

First off, we have the Battle-Scarred Sauroter for the amazing Draupnir Spear. This attachment boosts your defense and vitality by a considerable amount which will be useful against bigger enemies. Moreover, a key perk of the Battle-Scarred Sauroter is providing a Rage Burse to Kratos whenever he stun grabs an enemy. With this, his Rage meter will fill up quickly whenever he initiates a stun grab.

Charging Assault Sauroter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next up, we have another attachment for the Draupnir Spear, this time the Charging Assault Sauroter. This attachment grants a significant boost to the defense, vitality as well as luck overall. As such, this can be useful in a variety of situations. The Fearless Sprinter perk that comes equipped with it provides a Stun boost to the Hoplite Lunge and Phalanx Breaker skills specifically. This means when you initiate a sprint attack, enemies will have a higher chance of getting stunned. Additionally, there is a moderate luck chance that it will also provide you with an Unstoppable Aura too. This is a great attachment if you’re more focused on an aggressive approach.

Cursed Empress Handles

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cursed Empress Handles is gained after defeating one of The Hateful in Svartalfheim, and it’s safe to say that this attachment is one of a kind with its menacing design. This weapon attachment grants a boost to overall strength and luck. Moreover, it also has a low luck chance to increase the strength and runic on a Blades hit as well, through the Power of the Empress Perk. This can be stacked up to three times in combat. This weapon attachment is particularly useful in the early parts of the game generally.

Grip of Healing Harmony

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Grip of Healing Harmony is a weapon attachment for the Leviathan Axe. This weapon attachment is great for players who are more upfront in combat. It grants a major boost to the overall strength and defense. Additionally, with the Permafrost Lifesteal perk it has, axe hits will restore health whenever the Permafrost meter is full. As such, you can damage enemies even more. But, the downside is that incoming damage will also increase.

Hind of Volatile Might

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hind of Volatile Might is another attachment for the Draupnir Spear. With this attachment, the defense and vitality receive a boost and as such makes it a great one for a more defensive playstyle. With the Siphoned Strength perk it has, the Elemental Siphons present in the spear will have increased melee damage. Although the siphoned element’s duration is shortened, it is a great choice for more defensive-minded players.

Pommels of Agile Deceit

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pommels of Agile Deceit is a wicked attachment you can equip for the iconic Blades of Chaos if you’re going for an offensive approach in every situation. It grants a noticeable boost to strength and vitality which makes it a formidable attachment to have. And with the Blade Dancer perk, the Spinning Chaos and Evasive Embers skills will do more damage and burn to enemies. So, if you have a taste for the theatrical, this is a great weapon to have.

Pommels of Brutal Might

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another extraordinary attachment for the Blades of Chaos is the Pommels of Brutal Might. And as noticed by the name, they are indeed brutal. This weapon attachment grants a boost to strength and vitality which makes it suitable for a close-up approach against enemies. It also has the seized strength perk, which grants a gift of strength after stun-grabbing enemies.

Pommels of Burning Unity

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pommels of Burning Unity is more of a unique attachment for the Blades of Chaos which can be gained after throwing the Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well in Vanaheim. It noticeably increases the strength and runic overall. The uniqueness of this weapon attachment is that it is more ‘fire and burn’ focused than any other Blades of Chaos attachment. This is evident with the Burning Immolation perk which grants all burn status inflicted by 15% as well as increases the Immolation skill charge gained when striking an already burning enemy.

Runic Hailstone Knob

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Runic Hailstone Knob is another weapon attachment you can get when you throw Crystalline Shards into the Vanaheim Wishing Well. But, this one is specifically for the Leviathan Axe. It boosts strength, runic, and luck which makes it a great offensive choice. With the Prey Upon Frost perk it has, there is a moderate luck chance to gain a blessing of runic when hitting a frosted enemy.

Stonecutter’s Knob

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Stonecutter’s Knob perk is gained after completing the main quest The Reckoning. This weapon attachment grants a significant boost to the strength and defense which makes it a great choice if you’re going for a more balanced style in combat. Moreover, with the Slicing Finish perk it has, a concussive wave is added to the end of a light attack combo. This is particularly useful towards the latter part of the game as well as the epilogue.