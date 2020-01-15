Where to Destroy Destroy SLURP Barrels, SLURP Trucks, or SLURP Silos in Fortnite

It's time for new challenges in Fortnite. Epic has blessed us with something to do in the last few weeks of Season 1, and we can even get some new loot from it. The Rippley Vs. Sludge mission is now live in the game, and one of the challenges is to destroy SLURP Barrels, SLURP Trucks, or SLURP Silos.

To finish this challenge, make your way to Slurpy Swamp. The SLURP factory there is packed with SLURP Barrels, SLURP Trucks, or SLURP Silos. To destroy them, you can use your harvesting tool, and if you are lucky enough to find an explosive weapon, they will make quick work of anything you need to destroy.

You can find two massive silos outside the factor, several trucks, and barrels strewn everywhere. The main thing to be careful of is how busy the area is right now, as everyone is trying to finish their challenges. Prepare to fight, a lot. Everyone is out to destroy these objects, so make sure you kill anyone you see before they can get some of the items that you need.

The good news is that you don't need to destroy all ten of the items that you need in one round, so if you die before getting them all, or the area is already picked clean, then you can always come back again. While you can find SLURP barrels in other areas, this is by far the quickest place to finish this challenge.

Next page