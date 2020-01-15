  1. Home
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Overtime Mission - Rippley Vs. Sludge

Fortnite

If you were wondering what you would be doing in Fortnite until the end of Season 1, then the latest update to the game has answered that question in the form of new Missions. Much like the Remedy Vs. Toxin mission, they will revolve around apparent tensions between the various Alter Ego skins in the game and will get you a new style for one of your Battle Pass skins if you manage to complete all the challenges.

Most of these are quite simple, but we will be working on location guides for any of the awkward ones, so make sure to check back if you need help when these go live in the game. 

The reward for completing all these challenges is the rare Purple Rippley style for the Rippley skin. 

