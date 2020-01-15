Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Overtime Mission - Rippley Vs. Sludge

If you were wondering what you would be doing in Fortnite until the end of Season 1, then the latest update to the game has answered that question in the form of new Missions. Much like the Remedy Vs. Toxin mission, they will revolve around apparent tensions between the various Alter Ego skins in the game and will get you a new style for one of your Battle Pass skins if you manage to complete all the challenges.

Stage 1 - Reach Battle Pass Tier 50. Stage 2 - Complete Rippley Vs. Sludge Mission Objective

Earn Gold Scavenger Medals by searching chests, llamas, or supply drops (0/3)

Achieve AR Specialist Accolades in different matches (0/3)

Land in a Named Location in different matches (0/3)

Deal any damage with a placed Trap to an opponent (0/1)

Destroy SLURP Barrels, SLURP Trucks, or SLURP Silos (0/10)

Swim 50m in under 5s (0/1)

Visit Lazy Lake and Slurpy Swamp in the same match while riding in a motorboat (0/1)

Eliminations at Risky Reels, Fort Crumpet, or Hydro 16 (0/5)

Search the hidden gnome found in between Logjam Woodworks, a wooden shack, and a buck (0/1)

Catch a fish with a Fishing Rod, a Harpoon Gun, and an Explosive Weapon (0/1)

Most of these are quite simple, but we will be working on location guides for any of the awkward ones, so make sure to check back if you need help when these go live in the game.

The reward for completing all these challenges is the rare Purple Rippley style for the Rippley skin.

Next page