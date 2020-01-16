How to Fast Travel in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a big game. With the potential for 100 hours of entertainment, you can bet there is a lot of traveling around to be done. While it is always lovely to explore a world, sometimes when you are deeper into the game and have already seen everything a particular route can offer, and you want to fast travel.

Thankfully, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does have a fast travel system. To take advantage of the fast travel system, you will need to open your map. This is done by hitting the Touchpad and then Triangle on a PS4 controller, or View and then Y on an Xbox One controller.

This will open up the world map, letting you see all the areas that you have explored already. To fast travel, you merely need to select those available areas and then press Triangle, or Y, to go there. Nothing complicated, and no special characters you need to interact with, or magic involved. You will only be able to fast travel to places that you have already visited.

Remember, you might not want to fast travel too much. Make sure you fully explore the world to find all the hidden items and resources, and the plentiful side quests that are scattered across the map.

