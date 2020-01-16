How to Get and Use Gifts in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot features a deep character progression system. You don't start as an all-powerful warrior, and instead, you will be leveling up your characters using various RPG mechanics throughout the game.

Gifts in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot can be used to increased the level of Soul Emblems. Soul Emblems are very important and are granted to you when you complete story missions or side quests. You can place Soul Emblems on Community Boards, giving you various bonuses depending on which Soul Emblems you use. This will increase your character's abilities and powers, so leveling up Soul Emblems is an essential part of the character progression in the game.

To get Gifts, you need to finish chapters of the game. You can also gain them upon achieving victory in some of the battles in the main story. Side quests will also grant them, so if you want to get Gifts quickly, run through some side missions. You will find side quests on the map, marked with a blue exclamation point. You can find lots of side quests as you explore the map, so keep your eyes peeled for new ones as you progress through the story.

To level up your Soul Emblems using gifts, you need to go into the main menu. From there, navigate to the Community tab, and then select Soul Emblems. Find the Soul Emblem you wish to level up and then open up the Details tab. Now, you will be able to give the Soul Emblem gits, increase its level.

Pay close attention to what bonus each Soul Emblem offers you before you choose to level it up, and make sure it is giving you a benefit that will compliment your playstyle.

Next page