All Achievements and Trophies in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

While the world is bustling full of side-missions and story missions in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there are plenty of things to do on the side. Developers Bandai Namco has gone out of their way to test the limit of your skills by placing a list of achievements and trophies for the game, some of which are beyond the linear story of the game. You need to go out of your way to find some of these achievements and complete them.

Here's the complete list of available trophies and achievements in Kakarot:

A Dark Omen - Defeat your first villainous party.

Bye-Bye, Buu - Complete the Majin Buu Saga

Can't Touch This - Get 50 instant victories on enemies

Do-gooder - Complete 10 sub-stories

Down with the Demon Realm! - Win a Battle Against Mira

Dragon Ball Master - Get all trophies

Earth's New Champion - Complete the Cell Saga

Emperor No More - Complete the Freiza Saga

Evil All around - Defeat 20 villainous parties

Excavator - Destoy a boulder blocking a cave

Flashy Finish - Win a battle with a Super Finish

Former Foe - With the simulation battle against Piccolo

Fountain of Knowledge - Unlock 400 entries in the Z Encyclopedia

Get out of My Head and Turn Into My Car - Build a hovercar

Getting Greedy - Summon Shenron five times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish

Heavy Medal - Collect 100 D Medals

Helping Hand - Complete a sub-story

Highly Skilled - Acquire 50 Super Attacks or Masteries in the Super Attack Skill Tree

Let The Building Begin! - Build a machine part

Medal Madness - Collect 10 D Medals

Newfound Power - Acquire a Super Attack or Mastery in the Super Attack Skill Tree

Not Worth My Time - Get an Instant Victory on an enemy

Only the Finest - Make five full-course meals

Purging the Plague - Defeat 30 villainous parties

Push It to the Limit - Complete 10 challenges at a Training Grounds location with any character

Robot Rider - Build a Bipedal Robo Walker

Shenron's Favorite - Summon Shenron 10 times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish

Tell Me More - Unlock an entry in the Z Encyclopedia

The Power of Friendship - Use 10 Super Attack Assists

The Voice in My Head - Receive a telepathic message from King Kai

There's Nothing Like a Home-Cooked Meal! - Make a full-course meal

Thirsty for Knowledge - Unlock 200 entries in the Z Encyclopedia

Tough Enough - Complete a level 10 challenge in the training room

Turtle School Legend - Complete 50 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi

Turtle School Master - Complete 20 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi

Turtle School Trainee - Complete a Turtle School training challenge and report to Master Roshi

Who Needs a Phone? - Receive 20 telepathic messages from King Kai

Wish Maker - Summon Shenron from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish

Worse for Wear - Complete the Saiyan Saga

Z Combo Zealot - Perform 10 Z Combos

Several of these achievements you will naturally be able to complete by playing the game. Others, such as completing the training grounds locations, Turtle School challenges, instant victories against enemies, and building a bipedal robo walker are likely stuff you need to go out of your way to locate. Kakarot is a semi-open world action-adventure RPG title, so there's plenty to find if you're willing to explore. If you're willing to go out of your way to find stuff, the game will likely reward your curiosity.

Next page