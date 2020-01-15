All Achievements and Trophies in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
While the world is bustling full of side-missions and story missions in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there are plenty of things to do on the side. Developers Bandai Namco has gone out of their way to test the limit of your skills by placing a list of achievements and trophies for the game, some of which are beyond the linear story of the game. You need to go out of your way to find some of these achievements and complete them.
Here's the complete list of available trophies and achievements in Kakarot:
- A Dark Omen - Defeat your first villainous party.
- Bye-Bye, Buu - Complete the Majin Buu Saga
- Can't Touch This - Get 50 instant victories on enemies
- Do-gooder - Complete 10 sub-stories
- Down with the Demon Realm! - Win a Battle Against Mira
- Dragon Ball Master - Get all trophies
- Earth's New Champion - Complete the Cell Saga
- Emperor No More - Complete the Freiza Saga
- Evil All around - Defeat 20 villainous parties
- Excavator - Destoy a boulder blocking a cave
- Flashy Finish - Win a battle with a Super Finish
- Former Foe - With the simulation battle against Piccolo
- Fountain of Knowledge - Unlock 400 entries in the Z Encyclopedia
- Get out of My Head and Turn Into My Car - Build a hovercar
- Getting Greedy - Summon Shenron five times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish
- Heavy Medal - Collect 100 D Medals
- Helping Hand - Complete a sub-story
- Highly Skilled - Acquire 50 Super Attacks or Masteries in the Super Attack Skill Tree
- Let The Building Begin! - Build a machine part
- Medal Madness - Collect 10 D Medals
- Newfound Power - Acquire a Super Attack or Mastery in the Super Attack Skill Tree
- Not Worth My Time - Get an Instant Victory on an enemy
- Only the Finest - Make five full-course meals
- Purging the Plague - Defeat 30 villainous parties
- Push It to the Limit - Complete 10 challenges at a Training Grounds location with any character
- Robot Rider - Build a Bipedal Robo Walker
- Shenron's Favorite - Summon Shenron 10 times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish
- Tell Me More - Unlock an entry in the Z Encyclopedia
- The Power of Friendship - Use 10 Super Attack Assists
- The Voice in My Head - Receive a telepathic message from King Kai
- There's Nothing Like a Home-Cooked Meal! - Make a full-course meal
- Thirsty for Knowledge - Unlock 200 entries in the Z Encyclopedia
- Tough Enough - Complete a level 10 challenge in the training room
- Turtle School Legend - Complete 50 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi
- Turtle School Master - Complete 20 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi
- Turtle School Trainee - Complete a Turtle School training challenge and report to Master Roshi
- Who Needs a Phone? - Receive 20 telepathic messages from King Kai
- Wish Maker - Summon Shenron from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish
- Worse for Wear - Complete the Saiyan Saga
- Z Combo Zealot - Perform 10 Z Combos
Several of these achievements you will naturally be able to complete by playing the game. Others, such as completing the training grounds locations, Turtle School challenges, instant victories against enemies, and building a bipedal robo walker are likely stuff you need to go out of your way to locate. Kakarot is a semi-open world action-adventure RPG title, so there's plenty to find if you're willing to explore. If you're willing to go out of your way to find stuff, the game will likely reward your curiosity.