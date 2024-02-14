10 Best Pals in Palworld Ranked By Attack Stat

Recommended Videos

When making a team, you obviously want the strongest Pals on your call in Palworld. If you want to base your team entirely on Attack stat, that’s fine. The only issue is that your team is five-strong, and there are so many cool-looking Pals out there.

There are plenty of Pals to pick from if you’re seeking pure power. Even an Alpha Pal can help things along with their size, special moves, and inherent stat boosts. In this quick guide, we’ll be going over the top ten Pals ranked by their attack stats so that you can start catching them and conquering towers.

10. Kingpaca

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kingpaca is one of the earliest boss Pals you can find in Palworld. Located just to the northwest of the starting area, Kingpaca is one of the most heavy and attack-heavy Pals. While it’s only good for Gathering on your base, Kingpaca has a Melee Damage of 100 with a Shot Damage of 85. This makes the massive Power Bomb move it has by default pretty substantial, even on Pals bigger than him.

9. Sweepa

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sweepa is another Pal that you may not think has a lot of power but absolutely does. This fluffy cold Ice type Pal has Meelee Damage of 100 and Shot Damage of 90. It may be a little slow as a mount, but that doesn’t stop Sweepa from taking most Pals down, especially Dragon ones. It can Gather and Cool on your base at Level 2 proficiency, making it a good attendee for your Cool Boxes.

8. Mossanda

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mossanda is one of the most powerful Pals out there, although not as hard to obtain as some of the Pals on this list. With the right abilities, Mossanda’s already great 100 Melee Damage and 90 Shot Damage can become devastating blows. This is only improved by Mossanda’s ride ability, which allows you to shoot grenades.

7. Warsect

Screenshot by Gamepur

Warsect is the obligatory armored bug Pal that you can obtain in Palworld. Not an easily catchable bug by any means, but once you have it, the power it holds is pretty impressive. Not only is this Pal defensive, but it has great Melee Attack and Shot Attack, which are both 100 for power. To boot, this Pal is also quite helpful at camp, having Handiwork, Lumbering, Transporting, and Planting as task categories.

6. Mammorest

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one may be a little obvious, but if your first encounter with a wild Pal bigger than yourself was any indication, Mammorest is a fantastic attacker. With 100 Meelee Damage, any close encounters will be short-lived, and Shot Damage being 85 makes it no slacker. For your base, it is a level 2 Mining Pal, which makes it very effective for some early game Iron hunting.

5. Oserk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Oserk is a quick but reliable attack-heavy Pal. With Meelee Damage at 100, it is already a great Pal. However, the Shot Damage being 130 makes Orserk even more of a terrible threat. Since a lot of Oserk’s attacks are ranged, this Shot Damage comes in well on this Pal. This Pal is also focused, having only three functions on base (Electricity, Handwork, and Transporting) but doing them all well.

4. Relaxaurus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Relaxaurus is a great contender for attack-heavy Pals, with 110 Melee Damage and 100 Shot Damage. Between Water and Dragon attacks, Relaxaurus is set up to deal with many other types, in addition to having some mighty defense on its side. If you need a Pal that looks adorable while Transporting, Relaxaurus is perfect for the job.

3. Relaxaurus Lux

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like its cousin the Relaxaurus, Relaxaurus Lux comes with not only stellar design, but amazing attack potential as well. It has 110 in both Melee Damage and Shot Damage, making this Pal a little bit stronger than the base form of Relaxaurus. Instead of Watering, this Pal can help you with generating electricity on your base.

2. Blazehowl

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blazamut is a four-legged beast of a Pal that has one of the highest attack stats in the game. The Melee Damage it can output is 100, while the Shot Damage is 115. While the Melee Damage is just below Relaxaurus, although not by much, Blazamut makes up for it with Shot Damage that nearly usurps all others on this list. Tie all that in with the fact that Blazamut is a fast, blazing beast, and you have the perfect recipe for facing Lily’s tower.

1. Anubis

Screenshot by Gamepur

Probably one of the most sought-after Pals, Anubis, is a perfect attacker for any team. As a solid Earth type, it has only one type-weakness. Otherwise, the 130 in Shot and Melee Attack goes far with this Pal. With how much Attack is behind each move, Anubis is a fast-moving deathtrap for your enemies. On your base, it is one of the best at Handwork, probably due to those very human-looking hands it has.