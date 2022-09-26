10 classic Disney characters we want to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Disney fan’s dream come true. You build your own Disney village and hang out with your favorite Disney characters. However, the game is only in early access, and the available pool of Disney characters is limited. When the title first came out in early access, only characters from My Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, Tangled, and Wall-E were in the game. The title will quickly expand, and more characters end up being available. Iconic characters like Belle, Aladdin, Simba, and Scar are in the game’s files and will likely be part of the main game sooner rather than later. However, there are still some omissions we would love to see in the game at some point.

Characters that should be in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For this list, we will be omitting characters already leaked. We already know they are coming, so there’s no purpose in including them. We’re also avoiding some big names that we know are coming. Maleficient hasn’t leaked yet, but we all know she’s coming. We’re focusing on the characters that have yet to be found in the game’s files and are not as sure coming in the game as Maleficient.

Lightning McQueen

You can almost get anything in your village in Dreamlight Valley, but the game is noticeably missing a talking race car. Though the Cars franchise has plenty of memorable characters, it’s leading man Lightning McQueen who we would love to see in Dreamlight Valley. The game can even make a mini-game of McQueen racing with other vehicles or characters. Who wouldn’t want to see McQueen race against Mr. Toad on your village’s street?

Kuzco

Emperor’s New Groove is Disney’s funniest movie, filled with absurdist jokes and silly humor. The film features a spoiled Emporer named Kuzco, who is transformed into a llama and travels the jungles to return to his temple. While Kuzco is not one of Disney’s most well-known characters, his llama form would fit right at home within Dreamlight Valley.

Dumbo

The elephant who can fly is mysteriously absent within the game files of Dreamlight Valley, which is interesting because he’s one of Disney’s most famous characters. The baby elephant Dumbo is separated from his mother and joins the circus. He uses his cartoonishly large ears to gain flight. Dumbo is a beloved character from Disney and deserves to be in the game more so than others.

Pinocchio

Similar to Dumbo, Pinocchio is one of the oddest omissions in Dreamlight Valley. He is one of Disney’s biggest stars, and a live-action remake of his film launched alongside when Dreamlight Valley went early access. The story of a wooden puppet who wanted to be a real boy has touched the hearts of children for generations, and he has earned his right to be in Dreamlight Valley.

Quasimodo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is one of Disney’s darkest stories with dark themes like otherness, catholic guilt, and lust. It’s one of the reasons why it is fan-favorite, even though it isn’t often as hailed as one of the best from the Disney renaissance of the 90s. Quasimodo’s desire to be accepted by society is a universal theme that many found profound, and fans would love to see the young Hunchback return to Dreamlight Valley.

The cast of Atlantis

Atlantis: The Lost Empire is Disney’s most underrated film. The story about a lonely scientist joining an expedition to find the lost city of Atlantis is filled with dark imagery, memorable characters, and excellent animation. Considered a failure when the film came out in 2001, the film has been reevaluated to be a bonafide Disney classic. Fans of the movie would appreciate any character from the movie showing up in Dreamlight Valley, despite how unlikely that will be.

Robin Hood

Robin Hood is one of the lost Disney classics from the golden era of Disney films. Disney’s Robin Hood features the titular thief as an anamorphic fox who steals from the rich and gives to the poor. The characters from Disney’s Robin Hood have become obscured over the years, but there is still room for them within the pantheons of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh is one of the most famous children’s literature characters of all time. He gives Mickey a run for his money for who young children love more. Pooh is a small yellow bear who lives in the Hundred Acre Wood with his other animal friends. He is a Disney icon and is oddly not in Dreamlight Valley or the game files at the time of this writing.

Tinkerbell

Tinkerbell is one of Disney’s biggest icons. She is often plastered in a lot of merchandise and is the fairy that lights up the star at the beginning of every Disney logo. She even stars in a series of direct-video movie series that focuses on her time as a young fairy. Weirdly, she isn’t in the game already.

Tron

Disney doesn’t have many franchises that are as distinct or unique as the Tron series. Both live-action movies ooze style and are some of the best-looking settings displayed in cinema. The light suits from the films are very stylish and aesthetically pleasing. The iconic Tron bike leaving behind trails of solid light is one of the coolest-looking sci-fi vehicles ever. Tron is remembered more for its style rather than its characters, but it is a fantastic style, and the titular Tron deserves to be in Dreamlight Valley. We hope the Tron bikes will make it into the game.