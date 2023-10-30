10 Most Beautiful Locations To Check Out in ARK: Survival Ascended

ARK: Survival Ascended has undergone a remarkable graphical overhaul, making us realize ASE actually looked like a potato. ASA brings an unprecedented level of visual realism to The Island that’s to die for.

With improved landscapes, lighting, updated assets, and epic graphics, ARK’s world now boasts breathtaking environments that demand exploration. However, with such a huge map, it’s easy to get lost and not know where to go first. In this article, I’ll guide you through the ten most beautiful locations in ARK: Survival Ascended so you can fully appreciate the game’s stunning graphical improvements.

Hidden Lake

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hidden Lake is nestled amidst cliffs and waterfalls. It’s a serene oasis transformed visually in ARK: Survival Ascended.

The improved landscapes showcase the natural beauty of this location. Plus, it’s an ideal choice for base-building. On a map mostly full of open beaches, finding this hidden paradise enclosed by tropical savannah was an absolute joy. The tranquil atmosphere and picturesque surroundings will surely captivate your senses.

Lava Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lava Cave may not be a frequent choice for base builders. Still, it’s one of the most beautiful locations in ARK: Survival Ascended.

Improved graphics have enhanced the lava dripping from the ceilings and the abundance of crystals. What this all creates is a mesmerizing and visually striking environment. It’s a location worth exploring, even if not for practical base-building purposes.

Whitesky Peak

Screenshot by Gamepur

When on a map called “The Island,” you run into an icy cold area, you know you’re in for a surprise. Whitesky Peak’s winter wonderland is one of the most beautiful locations in ARK: Survival Ascended. The snow-covered landscape glistens in the new and improved lighting.

Ice caves with intricate details and a mysterious aura now define the inside of this location. Although the entrance is small, the sight of icy chambers and the pristine environment make it a must-visit location.

Underwater Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are technically two underwater caves, but for the purposes of this article, I’ll describe them both in a single location. After all, despite the difference in difficulty, they both look pretty much the same.

The Underwater Cave retains its original layout but shines with mesmerizing visuals. It’s always been a top choice for underwater adventurers. But now, it offers a visually captivating underwater environment that showcases the game’s graphical overhaul.

The Redwood Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are only so many palm trees and sand beaches I can digest before the cozy autumn girl in me starts craving a pea gravel path on a forested hill. When you get fed up with the usual tropical areas in The Island, visit one of the most beautiful locations in ARK: Survival Ascended: the Redwood Forest.

Colossal trees now dominate the skyline with intricate textures and detailed foliage. The improved lighting and fog effects enhance the experience. It all results in a lush explorer’s paradise where you can escape the dino-filled lands and revel in the scenic beauty.

Herbivore Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

In The Island, there is a smaller, more secluded island called the Herbivore Island located in the southeastern corner of the map. This place has always been a top-tier spot for base locations, but now it’s also a gorgeous haven.

Herbivore Island has been transformed into a utopia of natural beauty. Crystal-clear waters and sandy shores create a picture-perfect setting for your base. At the same time, the updated assets showcase detailed textures of the gentle herbivores. This location allows you to live in harmony with nature amidst visually stunning surroundings.

Pack Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

For cave explorers, Pack Cave retains its original charm but has received an aesthetic upgrade. The entrance and choke points offer wall-building opportunities against improved landscapes. Plus, if you keep exploring, you’ll see much better-rendered underground water and mesmerizing ruins. The visuals, including the valuable Pack Artifact, are a feast for the eyes.

The Volcano

Screenshot by Gamepur

Who said a Volcano can’t be pretty? ARK: Survival Ascended proves this is possible with one of the game’s most beautiful locations.

Despite the inherent danger, the active volcano in ASA offers awe-inspiring views and an exciting environment. Lava falls and a massive caldera are now visually captivating, and the improved graphics make the experience even more thrilling. It’s a sight to behold for daring adventurers.

Hunter Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hunter Cave’s beauty lies in its untouched, natural glory. Now, its beauty is accentuated by updated assets and graphical improvements.

This location remains visually stunning, featuring abundant mushroom growth and striking visuals. It’s not a top pick for base-building, so there aren’t many reasons to come here besides feasting your eyes.

The Western Plains

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Western Plains has wide-open spaces with rolling hills and occasional rock formations. It may feel a bit empty, but it still offers a break from the white-sand beaches and palm trees.

The visual overhaul showcases the stunning view of the ocean on one side and the imposing cliffs on the other. This location provides a serene and picturesque landscape for those who appreciate expansive, open vistas.