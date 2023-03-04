10 of the best character creations codes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Are you tired of agonizing over every detail in your Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty character creation process? Don’t worry, we also spent way too much time obsessing over every inch of our character’s face before finalizing it. The good news is, whether you fancy a ruggedly handsome Ronin or a stoic, enigmatic Ninja, these codes are the key to unleashing your ultimate warrior in no time. With each code intricately crafted to cater to your preferences, you can customize every aspect of your avatar, from their luscious locks to their choice of nostrils.

1. Michael Jackson

Image via Reddit

Put on your red leather jacket and your single white glove in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and get ready to groove to the beat of the one and only King of Pop.

2. Hideo Kojima

Image via Reddit

Creator: OnikenUK

Platform: PlayStation

Code: WLP-z&2Zo/yWYeCtA

Walk in the shoes of the visionary, storyteller, and mastermind behind Dead Stranding with this character creation code. Or at least, a hip version of him.

3. Zoro

Image via Reddit

Creator: Humbletramp

Platform: PC

Code: WLS-NM?Gb8bdzER5D

The man, the myth, the swordsman — Zoro! With the green hair, bandana, and three swords strapped to your back, nobody will want to mess with you.

Related: How difficult is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

4. Chun Li

Image via Reddit

Creator: SquadCammander354

Platform: PlayStation

Code: Code: WLP-%rcB+jqMckNex

Become one of the most iconic and influential women in video game history and the first lady of martial arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Take on her fighting prowess with lightning-fast kicks and signature spinning bird kick with this code.

5. Vergil

Image via Reddit

With his trademark blue coat, katana, and devilish attitude, this half-demon is not to be trifled with. And now that you get to walk, sprint, and swim in his shoes, you’ll get to slice and dice your way through the underworld.

6. Kazuya Mishima

Image via Reddit

Creator: Noldoist

Platform: PlayStation

Code: WLP-UpBklj3TD=JMS

This code turns you into the one and only devil of the Tekken franchise. Make use of his impressive martial art skills to battle your fierce opponents.

7. Kratos

Screenshot via YouTube

Creator: JM Gaming Arts

Platform: PlayStation

Code: WLP-Gb/T+8&PtwTfp

Kratos, the God of War, is not your average deity — he’s a brooding, muscle-bound killing machine with a penchant for revenge and a nasty attitude. Why not bring him into the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty world?

8. Tifa

Image via Reddit

Creator: legatii

Platform: PC

Code: WLS-EDd%Ep4ig?aR3

Tifa is a fighter, a healer, a friend, and a knockout all rolled into one. With her trademark gloves and killer martial arts moves, Tifa is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the battlefield. Walk in her shoes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to have every enemy tremble —or swoon— at your sight.

9. Butthead

Image via Reddit

Butthead’s got the best catchphrases, the coolest hair, and zero brain cells. But that’s okay because he’s still the ultimate slacker hero. Uh-huh huh huh.

10. Akeha from Nier Reincarnation

Image via Reddit

You, too, can become Nier Reincarnation’s Akeha. She’s a young girl with an otherworldly presence, powers beyond human comprehension, and a personality that is as mysterious as it is charming,