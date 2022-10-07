A Plague Tale: Requiem PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specifications

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the follow-up to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, following siblings Amicia and Hugo as they search for a blood disease cure in Inquisition-era France. The sequel is due in mid-October, and although it’s coming to a variety of platforms, PC players will want to know if their machine can run the game. Developer Asobo Studio has released the list of PC requirements, and the good news is that the minimum specs are very attainable (though using up 55 gigs of hard drive space can be a big ask for some). If you want to run the game at its recommended settings, you’re going to need an Nvidia series 30 or AMD series 6000 GPU, so take note of that. You can find the complete info below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem PC system requirements

Minimum PC requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 64 bits)

Windows 10 (20H1 64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i5-4690L (3.5 Ghz) / AMD FX-8300 (3.3 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-4690L (3.5 Ghz) / AMD FX-8300 (3.3 Ghz) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 590

4 GB, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Additional Notes: 30 FPS, 1920×1080 in Low. DirectX Level 12 and shader model 6.0 are needed.

Recommended PC specifications

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 64 bits)

Windows 10 (20H1 64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7 (Ghz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7 (Ghz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: 8 GB, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

8 GB, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Additional Notes: 60 FPS, 1920×1080 in Ultra. SSD storage is recommended.

A Plague Tale: Requiem release date and other platforms

As stated, the game is due this month: its release date is Tuesday, October 18. In addition to PC, A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It will be available on Game Pass for Xbox and PC at launch. Non-members who need to purchase the game can grab the Standard or Collector’s Edition.