Alchemy Stars Tier List

When Alchemy Stars originally launched in 2021, players everywhere were surprised by the excellent quality of the gameplay along with the beautiful art direction. Even now, there’s plenty of content that’s being released constantly, and as a consequence, new characters are shifting the meta regularly.

To help point you in the right direction, we’ve put together a tier list of the best to worst characters you can use in Alchemy Stars. We’ll also go over each tier and explain why those tiers are relevant for the characters in them.

Best Characters in Alchemy Stars

Tiers Characters S Barton, Yao, Siobhan, Nikinis, Pact, Sikare, Odi, Areia, Hiiro, Migard, Pasolo, Uriah, Louise, Jeno, Leo, Minos A Joshua, Anatoli, Jeriah, Goldie, Casta, Hedy, Naroxel, Lenore, Robyn, Sylva, Cuscuta, Dawn, Wendy, Gabriel

Brandy, Lester, Clover, Dove, Jola, Ophina, Mythos, B Beryl, May, Jomu, Leah

S Tier

These units in the S Tier are completely broken, but most are reliant on dupes. If you’re looking to reroll, you should try to see if you can get one of these characters. If not, pull and pray, and hopefully you will get enough dupes to power up the ones you already have. For Genshin players, think of this tier as the Zhongli or Alhaitham type of overpowered.

A Tier

These units in the A Tier can handle most content without you having to resort to pulling your hair out. They can really exploit certain matchups thanks to their abilities. Many in this tier are really good with niches and can do decent damage; however, they need a good team and some luck to reach their maximum potential. It’s a good idea to level these characters up.

B Tier

The B Tier is the lowest tier on this list, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that these units are useless, instead the differences between them and the ones in the higher tiers are pretty stark. For example, Jomu and Leah are pretty good in the early game but fall off badly as the game progresses. All of them are incapable of clearing the hardest content in the game. Avoid leveling these characters at all costs and aim for others in the higher tiers.