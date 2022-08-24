The best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact

Zhongli wasn’t the top-tier DPS character many expected when he was initially released in Genshin Impact. He did make up for lack of damage with the best tanking ability on the roster. Even a modest Zhongli build can significantly boost your survivability in the open world, and a great build will make your party nearly invincible. This guide will break down the best builds for Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

Best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact

Zhongli’s Elemental Burst creates a damaging Geo structure that will provide a potent Jade shield. This shield will absorb 150% damage from all elemental and physical attacks. This shield will apply to your whole party and provides the core of what makes Zhongli the best tank in the game. Each ally protected by a shield will lower all enemy resistance by 20%.

Zhongli’s playstyle is based around this shield, so we have put together a good list of weapons and artifacts that will bring out the best of his abilities.

Best Weapons for Zhongli

Two weapons take advantage of Zhongli’s tanking skills to provide okay damage and great sustain. The first option is for players with some extra Primogems or money to burn, and that is the Vortex Vanquisher. This five-star spear is only available during limited event wishes and is tailor-made for Zhongli.

The Vortex Vanquisher provides a 20% boost to his shield strength at refinement level one. The attack damage is then increased by 100% while you’re shielded. This weapon allows him to deal massive damage while protecting the team with the best shields in Genshin Impact. If you’re looking for a good weapon without spending valuable resources, The Catch is the best free-to-play option for Zhongli. It can be earned from fishing and doesn’t require any premium currency.

Best Artifacts for Zhongli

You want two different sets if you’re using Zhongli in your party. The ideal build for Zhongli is two pieces of the Archaic Petra, and Noblesse Oblige Artifact sets.

The Noblesse Oblige two-piece set bonus will provide a flat 20% elemental burst damage boost. It also provides a health boost, and Zhongli’s damage scales off his maximum HP. It can be found in the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain.

The Archaic Petra Artifact set will provide a 15% Geo damage bonus with two pieces equipped. This set can be found in the Domain of Guyun. Together, these sets will turn Zhongli into a defensive monster with decent damage for a support role character.

Zhongli works best with another Geo character, so Albedo or Arataki are fantastic partners. You want to surround him with excellent damage output, as Zhongli’s only real weakness is raw damage output. If you have a chance to earn Zhongli, make sure to spend your Primogems as he is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact.