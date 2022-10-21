All achievements and trophies in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights affords players a whole laundry list of secrets, missions, and collectibles to them busy, though you’re not done once you’ve completed the in-game content. If you want to truly complete the game, you’ll have to finish all of the achievements and trophies as well. For those of you who want to go the extra mile, here is a list of all the achievements and trophies in Gotham Knights.

Every Gotham Knights achievement and trophy

Platinum Trophy

Heir to the Cowl (not on Xbox) – Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights

Gold Trophies

Expert Crime Fighter (100G) – Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City

He'd Be So Proud of You (100G) – Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family

Silver Trophies

Not On My Watch (35G)- Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night

A Momentum Occasion (30G) – Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Dressed to Impress (30G) – Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)

End of an Era (30G) – Complete all Villain Case Files

Rock and a Hard Place (30G) – Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir

Snow Problem (30G) – Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliot Center

Universal Health Scare (30G) – Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours

Bronze Trophies