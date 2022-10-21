All achievements and trophies in Gotham Knights
Are you missing a couple of achievements? Here’s all you need to know.
Gotham Knights affords players a whole laundry list of secrets, missions, and collectibles to them busy, though you’re not done once you’ve completed the in-game content. If you want to truly complete the game, you’ll have to finish all of the achievements and trophies as well. For those of you who want to go the extra mile, here is a list of all the achievements and trophies in Gotham Knights.
Related: Which character should you play as in Gotham Knights?
Every Gotham Knights achievement and trophy
Platinum Trophy
- Heir to the Cowl (not on Xbox) – Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights
Gold Trophies
- Expert Crime Fighter (100G) – Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City
- He’d Be So Proud of You (100G) – Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family
Silver Trophies
- Not On My Watch (35G)- Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night
- A Momentum Occasion (30G) – Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- Dressed to Impress (30G) – Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)
- End of an Era (30G) – Complete all Villain Case Files
- Rock and a Hard Place (30G) – Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir
- Snow Problem (30G) – Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliot Center
- Universal Health Scare (30G) – Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours
Bronze Trophies
- A Worthy Successor (15G) – Unlock all Knighthood Abilities for any member of the Batman Family
- Bad Apples in Every Orchard (15G) – Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE
- Bat Out of Hell (15G) – Complete every Batcycle time trial
- Batarang Collector (15G) – Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City
- Bulldozed (15G) – Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers
- Claiming the Mural High Ground (15G) – Discover all the murals for Tim’s Gotham City Street Art project
- Cooldown (15G) – Put an inmate back behind Blackgate’s bars
- Drone You Out (15G) – Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters
- Family Meeting (15G) – Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers
- First Step Into the Knight (15G) – Unlock an Ability for the first time
- From Inside Gotham’s Walls (15G) – Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS
- Fusion Expert (15G) – Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion
- Get ReQ’d (15G) – Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham’s streets
- Gotham City Confidential (15G) – Find all of Bruce Wayne’s hidden audio recordings
- Gotham Knight (15G) – Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON
- Har, Har, Har, Very Funny (15G) – Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary
- History Major (15G) – Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City
- In Your Element (15G) – Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times
- Knighthood (15G) – Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- Lock and Key (15G) – Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS
- Loose Ends (15G) – Complete Case File 01: BATMAN’S LAST CASE
- Out of Their League (15G) – Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers
- Practice Makes Perfect (15G) – Complete all 16 Training Area exercises
- Protector of Gotham (15G) – Complete 50 Challenges
- Quartzer Life Crisis (15G) – Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs
- Read Owl About It (15G) – Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae
- Seeking Asylum (15G) – Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS
- Shock Til They Drop (15G) – Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers
- Solid Alibi (15G) – Successfully protect Batman’s secret identity
- Something in the Clay (15G) – Unearth a Villain who shouldn’t be in Gotham City
- Talonted (15G) – Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons
- The Batman Family (15G) – Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood
- The Man-Bat Family (15G) – Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City
- The Show Mud Go On (15G) – Crash a film set and anger the director
- To the Victor Go the Spoils (15G) – Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs
- Unstoppable Force (15G) – Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- Voiceless (15G) – Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE
- Whispered Words (15G) – Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE
- Working Hard or Harley Working? (15G) – Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater