Get Gotham Knights and $1000 worth of games, comics, and RPG books in Türkiye-Syria relief Humble Bundle

The latest Humble Bundle deal allows fans to buy over $1,000 worth of books and games, including Gotham Knights, for as low as $30 as part of a charity relief bundle for the aftermath of the Türkiye-Syria earthquake. According to Humble Bundle, this deal has already raised over $200,000 for charity, and there are still seven days left to go, so there is plenty of time to jump on this offer, as it’s primed to bring in a lot more for people in need.

The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle can be purchased for as low as $30, though fans can choose to donate more on Humble Bundle if they want, as all proceeds are going to a good cause. Those who purchase the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle will receive Steam codes for the PC versions of Gotham Knights, PayDay 2, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, XCOM 2, and much more.

Comic books are also available in the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle, including ten volumes of Brian K. Vaughan’s Saga. There are also tabletop RPG rulebooks from the Starfinder franchise, the sci-fi game created by Paizo of Pathfinder fame. The Starfinder books are an excellent deal for those looking for a new roleplaying system, especially if they’re taking a break from Dungeons & Dragons, as the Starfinder setting differs from the standard fantasy fare that makes up most of the genre.

The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle is an excellent deal; all proceeds go to a worthy cause. The low price for Gotham Knights is incredibly tempting, especially as it has only been available for a few months, and there are lots of notable indie hits back it up, so make sure to check out what is on offer on Humble Bundle and donate, if any of these games and books is appealing.