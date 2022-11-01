Who are the voice actors in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights is interesting among the long list of superhero games in that it centers on a cast of characters that don’t often get much time in the spotlight. The game features four playable heroes: Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Redhood, all of whom are tied together by their history as students of Batman. But with such an unconventional cast of heroes, the question remains: who plays the voices behind the masks?

Image via DC Comics

Main voice cast

Batgirl – America Young

America Young plays Batgirl, Barbara Gordon, who is normally depicted as having worked with Batman when he worked with Nightwing. Barbara is the daughter of Police Chief Jim Gordon, a friend and ally to Batman, who has passed away before the events of Gotham Knights. Young has worked on a handful of games, such as playing Dagger in Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2, several credits in Dead Space 2, Saints Row: The Third, and Saints Row IV. She also plays Barbie in Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, and Toralei Stripe and Howleen Wolf in several Monster High TV movies.

Nightwing – Christopher Sean

Image via IMDB

Christopher Sean voices Richard Grayson, also known as Nightwing and the first Robin, who operated with Batman before leaving to assume his own identity and work elsewhere. Sean has had a notable career as an actor, playing Gabriel Waincroft in Hawaii Five-O and Paul Narita in Days of our Lives. He provided his voice talents to the animated series Star Wars Resistance as Kazuda Xiono. He also played a variety of characters in Fallout 76 and Ghost of Tsushima.

Robin – Sloane Siegel

Image via IMDB

Sloane Siegel plays the Tim Drake version of Robin. Drake was the most tech-savvy of the Robin’s, relying on drones and stealth technology to surprise his opponents. He was the third Robin following Todd’s death. Siegel is the youngest of the main cast members but still has several impressive credits to his name. He plays Dwight in Dwight in Shining Armor, Glenn in Game Shakers, Jessie Wudders in The Goldbergs, and Gortimer Gibbon in Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street.

Red Hood – Stephen Oyoung

Image via IMDB

Stephen Oyoung voices Red Hood, Jason Todd, the Robin who came after Nightwing but perished to Joker. After dying to Joker, Ra’s al Ghul resurrected him, and he became the Red Hood, hanging up his nonviolent expertise for a much more bloody perspective of justice. Oyoung has had several video game roles, such as minor roles in Star Wars: The Old Republic, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Death Stranding. He’s had more prominent roles playing as Cayde-6 in the live-action trailer for Destiny 2: New Legends Will Rise, and as Martin Li in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Alfred – Gildart Jackson

Image via IMDB

Gildart Jackson plays Alfred, the loyal butler who has been with Batman since he was young, assisting him as Batman in the Bat Cave to provide critical information. Alfred will likely be doing the same for the Gotham Knights in the Belfry, making it a smoother transition to protect Gotham. Jackson has numerous credits under his belt, playing Flyseyes in Netflix’s Castlevania series, several voices in Star Wars: The Old Republic, Janus in Stargate: Atlantis, and Chris Pickman in Hellsing.

Mr. Freeze – Donald Chang

Image via IMDb

Donald Chang plays the role of Mr. Freeze, one of Arkham Knights’ chilliest villains. Although his voice acting credits are fairly light to this point, you might recognize Chang’s voice from Squid Game, in which he played the role of Hwang Jun-ho.

Harley Quinn – Kari Wahlgren

Image via IMDb

Kari Wahlgren’s performance as the unpredictable antagonist Harley Quinn is far from her first voice acting credit. Although most of her appearances have been in smaller roles, many of them have also been in popular shows and games ranging from Rick and Morty to Arcane to Halo Infinite.

Clayface – Brian Keane

Image via IMDb

The morphing, vengeful villain Clayface is portrayed by Brian Keane. Keane’s acting credits are primarily in the live action television category. He’s performed in several shows including in The Gilded Age, where he plays Brand, and in several episodes of Law and Order, where he’s played multiple roles.

Batman – Michael Antonakos

Image via IMDb

Batman doesn’t play a very large part in Arkham Knights, but when he is involved, he’s played by Michael Antonakos. Antonakos’s list of voice acting roles in other video games is extensive, and it includes appearances in Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and Subnautica: Below Zero.

Renee Montoya – Krizia Bajos

Image via IMDb

Standing in for Commissioner Gordon, who passes away before the events of Arkham Knights, is Detective Renee Montoya, played by Krizia Bajos. Bajos has appeared in a wide array of television and video game roles from Barry to Call of Duty: Warzone. She’s also set to appear in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Talia al Ghul – Emily O’Brien

Image via IMDb

The daughter of villain Ra’s al Ghul, Talia is performed by Emily O’Brien. Obrien’s voice has appeared in quite a few video games before Arkham Knights, with performances as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series and Amelie in Death Stranding.

Ra’s al Ghul – Navid Negahban

Image via IMDb

Batman’s former mentor turned nemesis Ra’s al Ghul is played by Navid Neghaban. You may recognize Neghaban from a long list of live action television series and movies, including roles as the Sultan in the 2018 Aladdin remake and Abu Nazir in Homeland.

Elias Toufexis – The Penguin

Image via IMDB

Elias Toufexis plays The Penguin, a crime boss who notoriously fought against Batman for years in Gotham. You may recognize Toufexis as Kenzo from The Expanse, he voiced Seraphim in Blood of Zeus, played Drove in Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and voiced Prometheus in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Other voice cast