Gotham Knights Heroic Assault Mode will pit four players against Starro this week

Gotham Knights’ Heroic Assault Mode was announced about a month ago, and although we knew the basic premise, we’ve just learned which comic book villain the four heroes will be going up against. Fans of The Suicide Squad should be happy, as the alien invader Starro is the first foe on the list.

The Gotham Knights Twitter account reminded everyone that Heroic Assault will be playable as of 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on Tuesday, November 29. It also revealed the inclusion of Starro. “A challenger from the stars arrives in Gotham tomorrow,” the tweet teases, showing the alien encased in a cylinder with Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl around it.

A challenger from the stars arrives in Gotham tomorrow. Don't miss the free update for Heroic Assault tomorrow at 8AM PT. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/UD4xt5di3j — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) November 28, 2022

Heroic Assault is different from multiplayer in the main game, although those who spent a lot of time inside Criminal Strongholds should feel pretty comfortable. The new mode drops our four heroes inside an isolated battle arena, where they’ll ascend 30 floors filled with enemies of escalating difficulty. It seems Starro will be the supervillain they have to take on at the very top, and it’ll be interesting to see how the alien starfish fits into the Arkham timeline.

Fans of DC comics know that Starro was the first villain the Justice League ever faced, making its debut in 1960. More recently, it appeared in kaiju form in The Suicide Squad, the 2021 movie directed by James Gunn. Its inclusion is very fitting here, considering Gunn is now in charge of the DC Universe, which will encompass movies, TV, and animation. Gunn also confirmed that future video games will tie into the DCU as well.

There’s hype for Starro’s inclusion in Heroic Assault, but as replies to the tweet show, there are still some complaints among the Gotham Knights player base. Many call for additional or swapped characters, a 60 FPS patch, and other content. That aligns with our review, in which we called Gotham Knights fun and charming, but with some notable flaws.