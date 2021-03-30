All Aerodactyl weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

Aerodactyl is a difficult Pokémon to defeat in Pokémon Go. It frequently appears a three-star raid opponent, one of the Team Rocket Leaders’ Pokémon, or PvP in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Aerodactyl packs a punch in combat in early every format. Taking it down won’t be easy. We will list out the Pokémon weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter Aerodactyl to help give you an advantage.

All Aerodactyl weaknesses

Aerodactyl is a Flying and Rock-type Pokémon, making it weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. It is resistant to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison-type attacks, which you should steer clear from.

Of the choices, we recommend using an Electric, Ice, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon to battle Aerodactyl. These choices typically have high defenses, and Pokémon with these types can sometimes overlap each other, meaning every attack they use against Aerodactyl will be super effective.

Best Pokémon to counter Aerodactyl

The best Pokémon you want to use against the Aerodactyl in the raid include Metagross, Rampardos, and Zekrom.

Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s frequently appeared throughout Pokémon Go for you to capture in raids. You’ve probably encountered several forms and might have a few sitting in your collection. Metagross is particularly powerful because it has high attack and defense stats in PvP and PvE. Most of Aerodactyl’s attacks won’t be able to be effective against Metagross, and its best fast move, bullet punch, is super effective to it.

The second choice is Rampardos, a Rock-type Pokémon. Rampardos has an exceptionally high attack stat but a much lower defense stat. Luckily, it has quite a bit of health to remain in a fight to fire off its charged moves before it can faint. You want to treat it like a glass cannon, capable of dealing quite a bit of damage to Aerodactyl, but it won’t last long. It’s a good middle choice Pokémon that will help you reach the finish line. You still want a strong tank like Metagross to hold the line, though.

The final best Pokémon counter to Aerdactyl is Zekrom, the legendary Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. Normally, Electric Pokémon are not what you want to use against a Rock-type, but because Aerodactyl is also a Flying-type, you can use that to your advantage. Zekrom’s electric attacks can cut through Aerodactyl in any raid, PvP battle, or against any Team Rock leader. We’re always going to recommend it for this battle.

All of Aerodactyl’s attacks

Aerodactyl might give you some trouble, and you can prepare for this Pokémon learning all about its attacks in Pokémon Go.

Fast attacks: Bite (Dark-type), Rock Throw (Rock-type), and Steel Wing (Steel-type)

Charged moves: Ancient Power (Rock-type), Earth power (Ground-type), Hyper beam (Normal-type), Iron Head (Steel-type), and Rock Slide (Rock-type)

You can expect any of these attacks to appear in Aerodactyl’s moveset in raids, PvP, and in a Team Rock battle. If you defeat Aerodactyl in a raid or a Team Rock battle, there’s a chance a shiny one will appear, and you can catch that one.

