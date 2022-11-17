Can you change perks in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 functions much like the original when it comes to creating custom loadouts. Classes can be supplied with multiple weapons and equipment items of your choosing, and a variety of perks can even be added to each. That said, players are noticing that the option to create a custom Perk Package is seemingly missing, begging the question as to if it is possible to have a selection of abilities all your own.

How to change perks in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Unfortunately, developer Infinity Ward has revealed that the option to create custom Perk Packages will not be available in Warzone 2.0 for the foreseeable future. Although this could change, the game does offer eight different pre-made Perk Packages, each centered around a particular play-style. Thus, if you’re inching for Overkill and its additional primary weapon, you can only have the perk by using the preset Weapon Specialist — making it one of the best Perk Packages to sport. You can find each package and their perks below, listed in alphabetical order.

Commando : Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert

: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert Recon : Double Time, Tracker, Focus, and Birdseye

: Double Time, Tracker, Focus, and Birdseye Scout : Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, and Ghost

: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, and Ghost Sentinel : Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, and Overclock

: Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, and Overclock Specter : Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost

: Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost Vanguard : Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert

: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert Warden : Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock

: Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock Weapon Specialist: Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor

To make matters more complicated, the battle royale does not reward these Perk Packages to players in-game right away. Instead, gunners will be required to find their custom loadouts shortly after the first circle has closed. Those in desperate need of top-tier items still should not underestimate everything Buy Stations offer. These stores can lend killstreaks and equipment items for a small price as well as individual weapons from your custom loadouts.